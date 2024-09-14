J Lo Branded Man-Eater By First Husband In Astonishing Interview About Their Tortured Marriage: 'When She Got What She Wanted, I Wasn’t Needed'

Jennifer Lopez's first husband has revealed what it's really like to be married to the international pop star as she prepares for her fourth divorce.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Ojani Noa's marriage to J Lo was "passionate" to the very end, but he said as soon as she got what she wanted, he "wasn't needed".

He claimed: "It was so great, but at the same time so sad because we kind of knew it was the end of the road."