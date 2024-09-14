Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez

J Lo Branded Man-Eater By First Husband In Astonishing Interview About Their Tortured Marriage: 'When She Got What She Wanted, I Wasn’t Needed'

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's first husband opens up about their failed marriage.

By:

Sept. 14 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jennifer Lopez's first husband has revealed what it's really like to be married to the international pop star as she prepares for her fourth divorce.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Ojani Noa's marriage to J Lo was "passionate" to the very end, but he said as soon as she got what she wanted, he "wasn't needed".

He claimed: "It was so great, but at the same time so sad because we kind of knew it was the end of the road."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez man eater first husband interview tortured marriage
Source: MEGA

Lopez and Noa got married in 1997.

Lopez and her first husband married in 1997, a little over a year after they met, but their marriage only lasted 11 months.

Noa was the only one of the singer's four spouses to have known her before she made it big, and he said he felt like he was an "uncomfortable passenger" during her rise to fame.

He boasted: "I was the first, the pioneer. I was there at the beginning of her career supporting her, dealing with her anxieties and insecurities."

"I was a really good husband because I believe in marriage. When we divorced, I was heartbroken", Noa continued. "I feel when she got what she wanted, I was no longer needed."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez man eater first husband interview tortured marriage
Source: MEGA

Noa said: 'When she got what she wanted, I was no longer needed.'

Article continues below advertisement

Noa told the Daily Mail he put "a lot of time and effort" into their relationship but said they lacked quality time with one another.

The Miami personal trainer and actor/producer arrived in the U.S. illegally when he was 15 and made the 90-mile trip from Cuba to the Florida coast. When he was 22, he worked as a waiter at a local restaurant where he met Lopez when she was 27.

The Cuban immigrant is single and has never remarried.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez man eater first husband interview tortured marriage
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is in the middle of her fourth divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, J Lo is dealing with her fourth divorce with Batman v Superman actor Ben Affleck after they spent their second anniversary on separate coasts.

According to sources, Jennifer "finally pulled the trigger because that was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one who ultimately made the decision".

With no prenup to guide the division of assets, handling high-value properties like their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion has become a critical aspect of the divorce proceedings.

The source explained: "There's really nothing else to divide. One person doesn't want more than the other. They both came in with significant assets of their own."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

The divorce between Lopez and Affleck has led to massive speculation surrounding their personal lives.

Rumors have swirled about the 52-year-old actor sparking a romance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter, Kick Kennedy. However, Affleck has reportedly been "desperate" to distance himself from the 36-year-old.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.