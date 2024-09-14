Was Donald Trump RIGHT About 'Racist Lie' Immigrants Are Eating Pets? Springfield Residents Warn It Has Been Hit By 'Mysterious Disappearances' of Wild Birds
Former President Donald Trump repeated his claim about Haitian immigrants eating local pets in Springfield, Ohio – but does the rumor hold any weight?
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Republican nominee doubled down on anti-immigrant rhetoric as several residents reported bomb threats, harassment and missing wild birds after Trump spoke at the second 2024 presidential debate.
According to Rob Rue, the mayor of Springfield, a reported bomb threat used "hateful language towards immigrants and Haitians".
Springfield local and military veteran Ken McGravy, 68, stressed that he had no proof of pets being stolen but claimed there were "suspiciously" fewer wild birds in the city's Snyder Park.
He added: "There's a lot of hatred in Springfield – a lot of rednecks who are really racist. I was born in Springfield, and I genuinely fear that knowing the place as I do, bullets might start to fly."
During a recent press conference at Trump's golf course in Los Angeles, he claimed: "In Springfield, Ohio, 20,000 illegal migrant Haitians have descended upon a town of 58,000 people, destroying their way of life. They've destroyed the place."
"People don't like to talk about it. Even the town doesn't like to talk about it, because it sounds so bad for the town", he continued. "They live there … for years it was a great place. Safe. Nice. Now they have 20,000, and I actually heard today it's 32,000."
"We will do large deportations from Springfield, Ohio, large deportations. We're gonna get these people out. We're bringing them back to Venezuela."
At another campaign stop in Tucson, Arizona, Trump repeated: "Residents are reporting the migrants are walking off with the town's geese. They've taken the geese. You know where the geese are? In the park, in the lake."
"And even walking off with their pets", he continued in a mocking tone. "'My dog's been taken! My dog's gone! These people are the worst!"
Haiti is one of 16 countries the U.S. government has granted temporary protective status due to an ongoing conflict in the region, making it easier for immigrants to get authorization to work in the United States.
As president, Trump tried to end TPS for Haiti and referred to the country as a "s---hole".
Trump's comments come after Tuesday's presidential debate in which he first repeated the false claim that Haitian migrants in Springfield are stealing and eating people's dogs and cats. The claim has been repeatedly debunked by local law enforcement and government officials.
According to the Guardian, city officials said after the ex-president's recent comments, Springfield received several domestic threats this week, prompting the city to close its government buildings and evacuate its schools.
Haitian residents have also reported receiving severe threats and harassment.
