Trump's Secret JFK Files Stash 'Contain Hidden Smoking Bullet Evidence' That Could Crack Assassination Mystery For Good — and Get Donald Killed!

The JFK assassination files Donald Trump vowed to release might contain the evidence needed to bust the murder mystery wide open.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former president put his life in danger of a potential second assassination to shut down the release of the classified papers.

Paul Landis, an 88-year-old former Secret Service agent who witnessed President John F. Kennedy's death, says he took a bullet from the car after the commander-in-chief was shot and left it on the late president's stretcher at the hospital.