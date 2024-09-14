Trump's Secret JFK Files Stash 'Contain Hidden Smoking Bullet Evidence' That Could Crack Assassination Mystery For Good — and Get Donald Killed!
The JFK assassination files Donald Trump vowed to release might contain the evidence needed to bust the murder mystery wide open.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former president put his life in danger of a potential second assassination to shut down the release of the classified papers.
Paul Landis, an 88-year-old former Secret Service agent who witnessed President John F. Kennedy's death, says he took a bullet from the car after the commander-in-chief was shot and left it on the late president's stretcher at the hospital.
Landis' new memoir is a significant development, as conspiracies have circulated about there being multiple shooters for years.
The official Warren Commission report, which initially investigated the JFK assassination, identified Lee Harvey Oswald as the sole gunman.
Oswald was shot and killed shortly after the assassination while in police custody.
According to the report, a single bullet traveled through the president and hit Texas Governor John Connally, causing several injuries. The traveling bullet was used to explain how one gunman could carry out the attack and was labeled the "magic bullet theory".
In an interview with the New York Times, Landis revealed he spotted a bullet lodged in the Kennedy's car behind where the president was sitting.
He picked it up and put it in his pocket. Shortly after, he entered an emergency room with President Kennedy and placed the bullet on the president's gurney so the evidence would remain with the body.
The Secret Service agent only told a few close confidants about the incident for decades.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump recently put himself in the line of fire over his vow to release a hoard of secret files on JFK's murder and UFOs.
Ufologist and filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee said: "I'm pretty sure that since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. backed Trump's Presidential campaign, he has been putting pressure on the former President to release the truth about UFOs to the American public."
Trump narrowly survived being assassinated during an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania, escaping the near-death experience with a grazed ear after Tomas Matthew Crook just barely missed blowing off the ex-president's head.
Lee claimed the murder attempt was part of a conspiracy to stop Trump from revealing hidden files.
While Trump was president, he authorized the release of thousands of pages of secret documents surrounding the assassination of President Kennedy – but folded under pressure from intelligence agencies to withhold thousands of additional papers for a six-month review.
The Republican nominee's conspiracy theorist-supporting base was excited about the prospect of the release of thousands of files linked to JFK's death after Trump was endorsed by RFK Jr. ahead of the presidential debate.
