Trump's X-Files Vow: Don Desperately Whips Up Conspiracy Theory Backers by Promising Secret UFO Document Dump If Re-Elected

Donald Trump said he would declassify files on UFOs if re-elected.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is desperately attempting to drum up support by vowing to release UFO footage if he's re-elected.

The Republican nominee, 78, said he would pressure Pentagon officials to declassify videos of alleged UFO sightings in a recent interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump issued the claim during an appearance on The Lex Fridman Podcast, during which the two discussed alleged evidence of UFOs in the government's possession.

Fridman asked Trump: "Will you help push the Pentagon to release more footage, which a lot of people claim is available?"

The ex-president replied: "Oh yeah, sure, I'll do that. I would do that. I'd love to do that. I have to do that."

He also claimed he previously faced pressure to declassify records regarding John F. Kennedy's assassination and alleged alien encounters while admitting "there could be life on other planets".

Trump added: "They also are pushing me on Kennedy. And I did release a lot, but I had people come to me and beg me not to do it. But I'll be doing that very early on. But I would do that."

Last year, Republican senators called on Pentagon officials to take alleged sightings of UFOs seriously, which prompted an investigation by the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).

AARO was founded in 2022 to allow servicemen and women to report unusual aerial sightings without fear of retaliation.

Sightings included objects that were eventually deemed weather balloons, as well as strange green lights appearing over Hawaii.

In 2019, the U.S. Navy reported UFOs hovering over military bases and flying near other aircraft. Two years later, Trump signed a bill calling on intelligence agencies to investigate the sightings.

His appearance on Fridman's podcast isn't the first time Trump has teased top-secret information on UFOs and "life on other planets".

He previously also claimed he heard "interesting things" about aliens while suggesting he would declassify files related to the Roswell UFO, which is regarded as one of the most infamous unexplained incidents in U.S. history – and has led to Roswell, New Mexico, becoming a mecca for UFO enthusiasts.

The incident occurred in 1947, when a rancher discovered a mysterious crash site on his land. The U.S. Air Force initially claimed it was a crashed weather balloon, before later admitting it was related to a secret nuclear test.

The ex-president's vow to declassify files on UFO comes after whistleblower David Charles Grusch, a former intelligence officer, came forward in 2023 and claimed the U.S. government collaborated with aerospace companies on a top-secret UFO retrieval program.

Grusch eventually testified before congress, where he alleged the program involved the recovery of "non-human spacecraft" and their deceased pilots.

