Whistleblowers Accuse CIA of Conducting 'Non-Human Craft' Recovery Missions for Decades
Multiple whistleblowers accused a division of the CIA of collecting downed "non-human craft" on retrieval missions around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sources claimed that the Office of Global Access (OGA) of the CIA has been conducting the alleged top-secret missions for decades.
According to the Daily Mail, several insiders came forward with shocking information on OGA activities.
One source told the outlet that the U.S. government recovered at least nine "non-human craft," two of which were allegedly intact.
Three additional sources, who spoke to the outlet on the condition of anonymity, said that the OGA has been at the center of UFO recovery missions since 2003.
The three sources supported their statements by claiming they had been briefed by individuals involved in the alien craft retrieval operations.
The insiders' claims follow similar information shared by former top U.S. intelligence official David Grusch, who testified before the House Oversight Committee on National Intelligence back in July.
The hearing centered on the alleged secret government program to recover downed UFOs.
During the hearing, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace questioned Grusch on a craft allegedly recovered and inspected by the agency.
"If you believe we have crashed craft as stated earlier, do we have the bodies of the pilots who piloted this craft?" Mace asked the former intelligence official.
Grusch confirmed that a craft was in the U.S. government's possession and "biologics came with some of these recoveries."
Seemingly surprised by the witness, Mace pressed further, "Were they human or nonhuman biologics?"
"Nonhuman," Grush said under oath. "And that was the assessment of people who had direct knowledge on the program I talked to, that are currently still on the project."
Two months before Grusch's testimony, he accused the Pentagon of keeping the program — and its alleged findings — under wraps.
Around the same time, Italian researcher Roberto Pinotti claimed he had "evidence" that U.S. troops stole a craft that crashed in Italy in 1933, which was ordered to be recovered by then-dictator Benito Mussolini.
Pinotti said that after the mysterious craft crashed, Mussolini ordered a top-secret agency to be formed for the purpose of collecting and analyzing the UFO. After the end of World War II, the researcher alleged that the U.S. military seized the craft and had it sent back to the States.