Meghan Markle's Tinseltown Turmoil: Duchess 'Rejected' and 'Humiliated' by Hollywood Superstar in Latest Snub

The Duchess of Sussex has only a 'select few A-lister friends' in Hollywood.

Sept. 5 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Keeping up with Meghan Markle is no longer on the agenda for one TV superstar, whose dropping of the once-revered "Queen of Woke Hollywood" ex-actress left the royal rebel "humiliated," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kris Jenner is reportedly no longer a fan of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Kris Jenner, who previously supported the controversial ex-royal, ditched the Suits alum for a reason that "redefines what it means to be cold," in the words of one Hollywood insider.

"Kris has a lot on her plate, but ultimately people can’t help but wonder if she’s dropped them because she’s seen the disastrous opinion polls on the Sussexes," a source spilled about Jenner icing Meghan and Prince Harry out.

Some analysts find the snub to be an example of "delayed revenge" as Meghan was once reportedly "skeptical" about associating with the Kardashians since she was an HRH.

"Meghan had eventually come around to the idea and was excited to be working with Kardashians… so it’s beyond humiliating for her to be tossed aside," they added.

Kris Jenner dropped Meghan Markle reportedly because of 'opinion polls.'

This major snub comes, as even with Harry's help, the Duchess cannot find and keep a CEO for her now half a year old lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

"I do think that they're going to continue to have a hard time finding people that want to work underneath them," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told an outlet. "I'm intimidated just thinking about it. There are rumors that Netflix has said 'allow us to manage the retail strategy' if she can't manage to find a CEO or somebody willing to work with her," she added. "Netflix sees an opportunity there."

This insight follows reports that suggest the former actress is awaiting Netflix's schedule before launching her new product line. The brand first surfaced in March when the former actress sent numbered, limited-edition jam pots to her celebrity friends as a teaser.

Radio silence has surrounded the much-hyped product line ever since.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pursuing careers in Hollywood.

However, sources indicate that Netflix's release timeline for Meghan's upcoming cooking and homemaking show, which complements the brand, is causing delays. The show, part of a $100 million dollar deal signed way back in the autumn of 2020, has already been filmed but lacks a confirmed release date.

A senior entertainment executive emphasized the importance of adhering to Netflix's schedule, stating: "Everyone has to abide by Netflix’s schedule these days. They are by far the biggest player in town."

This sentiment underscores the significant influence Netflix holds over the timing of the brand's launch, which is now rumored to be delayed until May of next year. The former actress' new podcast has also been pushed back to next year, which may also be due to the streamer.

The source added: "There is literally no point in Meghan doing anything until Netflix is ready to act."

The Duchess of Sussex is credited for 'creating and controlling' a system of both work and family life around her.

Daily Express reported on the insider revelations.

