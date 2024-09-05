Meghan Markle's Tinseltown Turmoil: Duchess 'Rejected' and 'Humiliated' by Hollywood Superstar in Latest Snub

Kris Jenner, who previously supported the controversial ex-royal, ditched the Suits alum for a reason that "redefines what it means to be cold," in the words of one Hollywood insider.

"Kris has a lot on her plate, but ultimately people can’t help but wonder if she’s dropped them because she’s seen the disastrous opinion polls on the Sussexes," a source spilled about Jenner icing Meghan and Prince Harry out.

Some analysts find the snub to be an example of "delayed revenge" as Meghan was once reportedly "skeptical" about associating with the Kardashians since she was an HRH.

"Meghan had eventually come around to the idea and was excited to be working with Kardashians… so it’s beyond humiliating for her to be tossed aside," they added.