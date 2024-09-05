Hidden JFK Docs Donald Trump Is Vowing to Finally Make Public Are 'Treasure Trove of Answers’ for Conspiracy Theory Investigators

President Trump authorized the release of thousands of pages of secret documents on the assassination of President John F Kennedy in 2017 – but bowed to pressure from intelligence agencies to withhold reams of additional papers and information experts believe hold the key to the mysteries that still shroud the shooting.

He’s now whipped up his conspiracy theorist-supporting base by promising to put out the hidden files linked to the killing of the ex-US president – which RadarOnline.com can reveal could be packed with answers investigators who are still probing the 1963 killing have spend decades searching for.

And when asked to predict the secrets of still-classified documents, experts have declared they could help prove CIA officials helped Lee Harvey Oswald assassinate the 46-year-old former US president.