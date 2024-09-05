Hidden JFK Docs Donald Trump Is Vowing to Finally Make Public Are 'Treasure Trove of Answers’ for Conspiracy Theory Investigators
President Trump authorized the release of thousands of pages of secret documents on the assassination of President John F Kennedy in 2017 – but bowed to pressure from intelligence agencies to withhold reams of additional papers and information experts believe hold the key to the mysteries that still shroud the shooting.
He’s now whipped up his conspiracy theorist-supporting base by promising to put out the hidden files linked to the killing of the ex-US president – which RadarOnline.com can reveal could be packed with answers investigators who are still probing the 1963 killing have spend decades searching for.
And when asked to predict the secrets of still-classified documents, experts have declared they could help prove CIA officials helped Lee Harvey Oswald assassinate the 46-year-old former US president.
Trump vowed to share the secret files at an Arizona rally where JFK’s nephew Robert F Kennedy Jr solidified his defection from the Democratic party and endorsed the former president.
For years the official narrative of what happened on November 22, 1963 in Dallas has been probed – especially the Warren Commission's finding Oswald acted alone.
But more than 3,000 documents relating to the assassination still contain redactions and experts have say the concealed information will add up to a “treasure trove” of information for conspiracists convinced Oswald was set-up to take the fall for Kennedy’s murder and didn’t act alone.
Leading JFK scholar Jefferson Morley is one of the most outspoken supporters of the theory Oswald was a government agent, and has now said he believes Kennedy's opponents in the CIA might have been working with Oswald.
- Trump Goes Biden! Babbling Don Mixes Up Kamala Harris With President Joe In Bizarre Hannity Interview
- Another Blow for Trump: Don Loses Fight to Have Hush Money Case Moved — as Kamala Harris Surges Ahead With $50K Tax Benefit Plan
- Trump Declares He'll Have 'No Problem' Releasing Secret Epstein Files if Elected — and Hails Pedophile as 'Good Salesman' Who 'Had Some Nice Assets'
He said about the papers Trump has vowed to release uncensored: “Is there a smoking gun in there? You know, this is not about a smoking gun.
“This is about the law that says all of the government’s JFK records should be made public by October 2017.
“We’re seven years past that blown deadline.”
Morley added the documents that have been released so far show some CIA staff have never believed Oswald acted alone – as RadarOnline.com previously revealed.
Trump has also pledged to set up a commission on assassination attempts that would make probing the Kennedy shooting one of its priorities.
He declared they will be tasked with releasing all of the remaining documents pertaining to the assassination of President John F Kennedy”.
Even though he previously promised to put out unredacted Kennedy papers, be announced in April 2018 the public face waiting several more years to see them due to national security, law enforcement and foreign affairs risks.
It was said at the time the dangers were “of such gravity” it outweighed the “public interest in immediate disclosure”.
Trump said about the 19,000 records that were released by the National Archives on Kennedy: “I actually did do it. I released a lot, as you know, but when it came to the whole thing, I was hit by some people that work for me, who are great people that you would respect. They asked me not to do it.”
Despite his latest promise to unveil all the secret Kennedy files, critics have blasted Trump for not following through in 2017 – and said they doubt he will do it this time around.
Expert Gerald Posner, who wrote the Kennedy assassination book Case Closed, blasted: “Trump had an opportunity to do it, you said you were going to do it, and you didn’t do it.”
But he admitted: “Now, with the RFK Jr. endorsement, maybe that’s a quid pro quo, and maybe this time he’ll actually do it.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.