Donald Trump Trump Goes Biden! Babbling Don Mixes Up Kamala Harris With President Joe In Bizarre Hannity Interview Source: MEGA Donald Trump seemed to make a verbal flub about his 2024 election opponent in his recent town hall event with Sean Hannity. By: Perry Carpenter Sept. 5 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's recent town hall turned into an uninterrupted rant in which the presidential hopeful appeared to forget exactly who he was running against. RadarOnline.com can reveal as Trump spoke to Sean Hannity, he appeared to confuse Joe Biden with his actual election opponent Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump still thinks he's running against Biden.



Hannity is practically speechless.

Trump is burnt toast.pic.twitter.com/zQWkxnpGOn — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) September 5, 2024 Source: X Trump's mix-up was widely shared on social media, like in this X post above.

Trump said: "And by the way, New Hampshire was so badly treated by the Democrat Party and by Joe Biden and her, I can't imagine New Hampshire voting for him. "Anybody in New Hampshire – because they're watching right now – anybody in New Hampshire that votes for Biden and Kamala, I really think, I call her Comrade Kamala because that's what her ideology is, but you know that she did something after decades and decades and decades; it was Iowa, the first two – Iowa, New Hampshire – that's the way people thought it was gonna be."

He continued: "He didn't want to go to New Hampshire. He didn't want to play the New Hampshire game." After the Harris campaign's social media account posted a clip of the flub, a pro-Trump account on X claimed KamalaHQ was "purposely lying to their followers" about the ex-president's verbal gaffe.

Source: MEGA President Biden withdrew from the presidential race on July 21 following his disastrous debate against Trump in June.

But looking at the full context, Trump, 78, continuously referred to Biden, 81, as his 2024 opponent rather than Harris. Trump said: "He dumped New Hampshire. And I said to people today, who the h--- from New Hampshire would vote for this guy?"

The former president did refer to Harris, 59, when it came to questions about next week's first debate between the Democratic and Republican candidates. He told the 62-year-old Fox News host: "I let him talk – I'm going to let her talk. "There are those that say that Biden is smarter than she is. If that's the case, we have a problem."

Source: MEGA Harris has maintained a slight lead over Trump in the polls since becoming the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

Following his jab at Harris' intelligence, Trump took aim at ABC News – which is hosting the September 10 event in Philadelphia. Trump claimed: "ABC is the worst network in terms of fairness.

"They are the most dishonest network – the meanest, the nastiest – but that is what I was presented with. I was presented with ABC. "I think a lot of people are going to be watching to see how nasty they are, how unfair they are. I agreed to do it because they wouldn't do any other network." Trump originally agreed to two debates with President Biden. When Harris replaced Biden, he backed out of the ABC debate – but the two sides eventually agreed to terms about the September 10 face-off.

Source: MEGA The word "weird" has been thrown around by both parties.

Former President Trump also continued his apparent fixation that some Democrats – including Harris' 60-year-old running mate Tim Walz – think he and his running mate J.D. Vance, 40, are weird. Trump said: "JD is not weird. He's a solid rock. I happen to be a very solid rock. We're not weird. We're other things, perhaps, but we're not weird." "But Walz is a weird guy. He walks on the stage, and there is something wrong with that guy. And he called me weird, and then the fake news media picks it up, that's the word of the day."

