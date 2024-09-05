Family of 14-Year-Old Georgia Shooting Suspect Race to His Defense as New Details Emerge in Horrific High School Massacre

The teenager possibly connected with the Georgia school shooting was interviewed last year by the FBI for online threats, but no arrest was made — and now the suspected shooter’s family has come to his defense, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Sept. 4, four people were killed and nine others wounded after police believe 14-year-old Colt Gray opened fire at Apalachee High School in Winder, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.