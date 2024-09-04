High School Shooting Horror: 'Four Dead, Nine Wounded' in Latest 'Evil' Massacre to Blight U.S. — With 1 Suspect in Custody
At least four people are feared to have been killed and around nine more wounded in the latest US high school gun massacre – with kids caught up in the horror telling how they heard terrorized classmates shrieking as they cowered in terror.
Police responded to reports of an active shooter at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday afternoon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith confirmed one suspect is in custody as he branded the act "evil".
Smith said: "Obviously, what you see behind us is an evil thing today.
"We're in the process of reunifying our students with their parents. Obviously, that's chaotic, but we want to be respectful of them and their privacy as well."
He would not confirm the exact number of casualties or wounded, but noted more information would be shared closer to 4 PM EST.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement: "Casualties have been reported, however details on the number or their conditions are not available at this time."
At least five ambulances responded to the high school as an extensive law enforcement presence, including the FBI and ATF, remains active on the campus.
A local hospital has received patients with gunshot wounds, a source told CNN. Footage of the chaotic scene captured at least one medical hospital airlifting a patient from campus.
Aerial footage captured a group of students gathered in a circle at the school's football field who appeared to be praying.
Officials from the Barrow County School System reportedly confirmed students have been cleared to leave campus and parents have been notified to pick their children up. Around 1,900 students are enrolled at the high school.
Local news WXIA reportedly spoke to the neighbor of a student who rushed to the school and confirmed the student was safe.
They said: "I'm sure he's devastated. He probably doesn't want to finish the rest of the year. His last year and this is what happens."
The student reportedly heard gunfire and called his mom.
The neighbor said: "He's like 'they're shooting, they're shooting right across from my classroom. He called his mom devastated, I'm sure."
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an update on social media.
Kemp wrote on X: "I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state.
The White House confirmed President Biden has been briefed on the situation.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said he was "devastated" as he confirmed federal agents were working with local and state police in the ongoing investigation.
He said: "We are still gathering information but the FBI and ATF are on the scene, working with state, local and federal partners.
"I'm devastated for the families who have been affected by this terrible tragedy. The Justice Department stands ready to provide resources or support the Winder community needs in the days ahead."
