High School Shooting Horror: 'Four Dead, Nine Wounded' in Latest 'Evil' Massacre to Blight U.S. — With 1 Suspect in Custody

At least four people are feared to have been killed and around nine more wounded in the latest US high school gun massacre – with kids caught up in the horror telling how they heard terrorized classmates shrieking as they cowered in terror.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday afternoon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith confirmed one suspect is in custody as he branded the act "evil".