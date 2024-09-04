Utah Mother and Boyfriend Accused of Abuse After Boy Had Hair Ripped Out of His Head, Knocked Unconscious, Police Say

A Utah mother and her boyfriend are facing 29 charges for the alleged prolonged abuse of the woman’s children, including choking, physically assaulting and pulling out one of the kids’ hair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Aug. 21, officers responded to a home in Magna after 27-year-old Sarah Sorensen claimed that her boyfriend, 34-year-old Kristopher North, had hit her 6-year-old son and attempted to strangle him, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.