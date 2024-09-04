Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Utah Mother and Boyfriend Accused of Abuse After Boy Had Hair Ripped Out of His Head, Knocked Unconscious, Police Say

Utah Mom and Boyfriend Accused of Horrific Abuse of Children
Source: MEGA

The Utah mom and her boyfriend are each facing 29 charges in the alleged child abuse case, officials said.

By:

Sept. 4 2024, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Utah mother and her boyfriend are facing 29 charges for the alleged prolonged abuse of the woman’s children, including choking, physically assaulting and pulling out one of the kids’ hair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Aug. 21, officers responded to a home in Magna after 27-year-old Sarah Sorensen claimed that her boyfriend, 34-year-old Kristopher North, had hit her 6-year-old son and attempted to strangle him, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Article continues below advertisement
Utah Mom and Boyfriend Accused of Horrific Abuse of Children
Source: UNSPLASH

The mother of the victim's called police to report her boyfriend tried to strangle her 6-year-old son.

Officers said they observed red marks on the child’s neck, as well as scratches on his body, bruising and numerous open wounds on his buttocks.

All three children in the home, ages 6, 8, and 9, were transported to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Utah Mom and Boyfriend Accused of Horrific Abuse of Children
Source: MEGA

Officers noticed bruising and scratch marks on the boy's body and all three of the children were transported to the hospital.

According to prosecutors, North allegedly had been abusing the children since 2020 — “forcing them to do push-ups, slapping them when they failed, kicking them on multiple occasions and choking them.”

Authorities said North also pulled out the 8-year-old child’s hair, causing bald spots, and aimed a gun toward his head.

Article continues below advertisement
Utah Mom and Boyfriend Accused of Horrific Abuse of Children
Source: UNSPLASH

The mom and the boyfriend were arrested for abuse of the children, officials said.

MORE ON:
crime

One of the children allegedly had once been punched to the point of losing consciousness, according to arrest documents obtained by KSTU-TV.

Sorenson told police that she thought her son suffered a concussion because “he was not speaking clearly, could not stand up on his own and his pupils were dilated differently.”

In an interview, Sorenson told detectives that North became upset with her son for using a door handle to get out of their vehicle, according to arrest documents.

Article continues below advertisement
Utah Mom and Boyfriend Accused of Horrific Abuse of Children
Source: UNSPLASH

The alleged abuse took place over several years and the mother failed to report it until now, police said.

North then ordered the 6-year-old to “get in a pushup position,” and when the child didn’t do the push-ups correctly, North kicked the boy, according to police.

When the boy failed to answer North’s questions as “sir” or “yes, sir,” or didn’t give proper answers, the suspect allegedly slapped the child.

According to authorities, Sorenson is accused of failing to report the alleged abuse, which allegedly occurred over several years.

Article continues below advertisement

North spoke with authorities, who claim he allegedly admitted to grabbing the victims by the back of their necks to “show them where they’re supposed to be and what they’re supposed to do.”

Police said North insisted that “if they just breathe through their nose, they would be fine.”

On Aug. 29, Sorenson and North each were charged with 21 counts of second-degree felony aggravated child abuse, and eight counts of misdemeanor child abuse, authorities said.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.