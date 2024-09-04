Frankie Valli's Sad Last Days: Ailing 90-Year-Old Crooner 'Living on Borrowed Time — But Determined to Give It His All Before Death'
Fans of Four Seasons legend Frankie Valli fear he is at death's door – but sources say the music icon is ignoring their doom-laden talk and has vowed to live his life to the fullest until he sings his last song.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 90-year-old alarmed fans when he struggled to lip sync the tune Grease – from the John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John movie of the same name – at an August 3 concert at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California.
Also, moments before he came onstage, the Walk Like a Man singer was seen clinging to a rail and looking fragile.
But the Can't Take My Eyes Off You singer isn't making any excuses or throwing in the towel and retiring.
An insider said: "Frankie is enjoying his twilight days as best he can, as his latest singing performance shows. And he's defiantly refusing to slow down and stop being active.
"He knows he's only got a few years left and living on borrowed time, but doesn't see why he shouldn't go out there and give it his all."
According to a source, Valli is taking inspiration from people like Dick Van Dyke, 98, and William Shatner, 93, who are still vigorous and putting themselves in the public eye.
They said: "Loved ones can tell it's a challenge for Frankie to stay steady on his feet sometimes, but he's still doing things like taking care of himself with as much vigor as he can muster.
"He's rehearsing with his band and likes to be around people – it keeps him going.
"His pals wish he'd go easy and worry the end is near, but Frankie doesn't want to hear it.
"He won't be one of these sad old men who rely on walkers or caregivers. In his heart, he feels like a young man, even though the reality is that his body is giving up on him."
As RadarOnline.com reported, a video of Valli's performance in Saratoga on August 3 prompted outrage from fans online.
While the Four Seasons frontman held the microphone far from his face as he struggled to lip-sync, he also looked lost and confused in front of the crowd.
One X user wrote below the viral video: "Give him peace… he is 90."
Another added: "Let the old dude rest."
A third person commented: "Jesus, that's horrible. Poor guy should be home with a recliner and an old dog."
Watch the video of Valli's performance in Saratoga on August 3.
But a representative for Valli insisted there was nothing to worry about despite the concerns from fans.
His rep said: "Frankie is doing just fine and super happy to still be performing. The audiences are filling venues and listening to some great music.
"Frankie is doing what he loves to do at 90. We should all be so lucky."
And Valli has more shows scheduled, as his band's farewell tour – titled The Last Encore – has bookings through April 2025.
He announced his last tour in October 2023 and, in a press release at the time, Valli said he was "eternally grateful for the love and support" he's received "throughout the decades".
