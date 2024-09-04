Frankie Valli's Sad Last Days: Ailing 90-Year-Old Crooner 'Living on Borrowed Time — But Determined to Give It His All Before Death'

Fans of Four Seasons legend Frankie Valli fear he is at death's door – but sources say the music icon is ignoring their doom-laden talk and has vowed to live his life to the fullest until he sings his last song.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 90-year-old alarmed fans when he struggled to lip sync the tune Grease – from the John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John movie of the same name – at an August 3 concert at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California.

Also, moments before he came onstage, the Walk Like a Man singer was seen clinging to a rail and looking fragile.