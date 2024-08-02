Broke Tori Spelling Considers Joining OnlyFans to Put Her 5 Kids Through College — as She Tells William Shatner About Sex and Orgasms
Actress Tori Spelling is not above starting an OnlyFans account to help put her five children through college!
Spelling, 51, joked about the possibility during a recent interview with William Shatner, 93, for her misSPELLING podcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum quipped: “I’m gonna have to go on OnlyFans in order to get them into college.”
Spelling – who has been down on her luck since splitting from Dean McDermott, 57, in June 2023 – made the joke while telling Shatner about the five children she shares with her ex-hubby.
Although the kids – Liam Aaron, 17, Stella Doreen, 16, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11, and Beau Dean, 7 – are not yet in college, the oldest ones will be soon enough. Shatner warned Spelling about how “crazy” that will inevitably be.
The Star Trek legend said: “So you’ve got numerous children going to school and university whence they will eventually go to, I’m here to tell you is inordinate, I mean, it’s just crazy.”
Spelling also piqued Shatner’s interest with her OnlyFans joke – especially because the man who played James T. Kirk on Star Trek has never heard of the seedy subscription-based platform.
The mom-of-five explained: “So OnlyFans is a site I guess, originally, it was more women in the field – not sex workers – but along those lines, but now actresses do it."
“There’re comedians on and there’s chefs on, and it’s videos, and people pay. It’s like, you could subscribe, but a lot of actresses do it now, and they show things. So if you’re on in a bikini or something revealing, if people subscribe and they pay more, they can get, like, a shot of you with your breast showing.”
But that was far from the only NSFW aspect of Spelling’s discussion with Shatner on her misSPELLING podcast on Wednesday – the pair also discussed sex and orgasms.
According to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, she’s tried using an enema to prepare for certain sexual positions.
Shatner also asked Spelling if she felt genuine “pleasure” during sex, to which she responded: “I love it. I'm sorry.”
As for the subject of orgasms, Shatner admitted they are a “vitally” and “critically important” part of “making love”.
Wednesday’s episode of her misSPELLING podcast would not be the first time Spelling spoke openly about OnlyFans and other taboo topics.
In January 2023, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Spelling admitted she “subscribed under a fake name” to view Denise Richards’s OnlyFans profile.
Spelling also shared she spent $400 in just two days on the 53-year-old The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s account.
She said: “I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans, and I'm not gonna lie, I was like, ‘Let me check it out – what does it entail?’ So, I looked at it, and of course, it shows something, and unless you subscribe, you can't get it. I ended up, in the course of two days, spending $400. I couldn’t stop. So, I kept tipping her – but I didn’t want her to know it was me in the DMs.”
