House of Horrors: Tori Spelling Vacates $15K-Per-Month Los Angeles Home, Leaving Behind Soiled Furniture and Broken Toys

Tori Spelling left behind a huge mess of soiled furniture and broken toys when she moved out of her $15,000-per-month rental home in Los Angeles.

Jun. 12 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Tori Spelling left behind a huge mess of soiled furniture and broken toys when she moved out of her $15,000-per-month rental home in the upscale Woodland Hills suburb of Los Angeles earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Beverly Hlils 90210 alum and her five children, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, had occupied the 3,000 square foot, two-story, five-bedroom, three-bath home, which came fully furnished and includes a pool and spa, for seven months.

Exclusive photos obtained by The Daily Mail show the chaos that Spelling and her family left in their wake, with a discarded sofa, cushions, pet supplies, and other household items strewn across the residential street.

"Let's just say I doubt she'll be getting her security deposit back," a neighbor told the outlet. "The smell of urine is everywhere, on the couch cushions and inside the home. There are marks all over the walls, from who knows what."

In an interview last year, months before she filed for divorce, Spelling's estranged husband Dean McDermott revealed that her menagerie of pets, including a pig, a chicken living in the bathroom, and multiple dogs, put strain on their marriage.

"Dogs have accidents and our particular dogs were having a lot. And I just couldn't deal with that anymore," he said. "So, I created a healthy boundary for myself and I said, I can't do this. I can't live and sleep in this kind of condition. I drew that boundary for myself and moved to another room and things just progressed from there. There were no efforts to sort of remedy the problem to get back into the room."

"It's completely trashed," Spelling's former neighbor added of the rental property. "Just look at the big dumpster they had to bring in. It's been filled up several times since she moved out on June 1."

Spelling paid a $7,500 deposit upon moving in, but "I'd be shocked if that covered all the damages," the neighbor said. "It would cost at least that much to just replace the two couches. And look at all the workers here trying to get it back to the way it was before she moved in."

Spelling seemingly packs up and leaves her home every few months. "As it persists, [constant moving] is starting to look compulsive. Moving is expensive, and I've put us in a precarious situation," she wrote in her 2013 memoir Spelling It Like It Is.

She reportedly had to leave her last living situation, an $18,000-per-month rental home in Tarzana, after a SWAT team responded to a neighbor who was seen brandishing a firearm in October.

