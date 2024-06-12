Tori Spelling left behind a huge mess of soiled furniture and broken toys when she moved out of her $15,000-per-month rental home in the upscale Woodland Hills suburb of Los Angeles earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Beverly Hlils 90210 alum and her five children, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, had occupied the 3,000 square foot, two-story, five-bedroom, three-bath home, which came fully furnished and includes a pool and spa, for seven months.