1,000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton Was Not Bitten by Camel, Zoo Owner Insists — Claims Her Boyfriend was ‘Acting Crazy, Screaming and Yelling’ Before Arrest
TLC star Amy Slaton claims she was bitten by a camel before her arrest at a Tennessee safari park, but the owner of the zoo is now shutting down the allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sept. 2, Slaton, 36, was arrested along with Brian Scott Lovvorn and charged with drug possession and child endangerment, RadarOnline.com previously reported.
The sheriff’s office said deputies were initially responding to the Alamo safari park after receiving reports of a guest who had been bitten by a camel.
Slaton and Lovvorn reportedly were inside their vehicle at the drive-thru safari when they called 911.
When officers arrived at the scene, Slaton had a significant cut, which the 1,000-Lb. Sisters star claimed was the result of a camel bite.
Police said there was a “suspicious odor” coming from Amy’s car, which led to deputies allegedly discovering marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms inside — leading to her arrest.
Two children under the age of 8 were inside the vehicle at the time, but authorities did not indicate if they were her own children or not.
Slaton and Lovvorn, whose relationship with each other is unclear, were both charged with illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI drugs, and two counts of child endangerment, authorities said. They were both booked into the Crockett County jail.
Conley claimed Lovvorn “got mad that the police came out there because he just wanted the ambulance to come.”
He confirmed to The Sun that police “started smelling his vehicle and with the way he was acting, that’s when they arrested him.”
Before the police arrived, Conley said: “My manager was there and Brian was yelling about someone to come help him and wanted to get some bandages. He said he didn’t want the police out here and we said we were just calling the ambulance.”
However, the cops did come and Conley said that Lovvorn started yelling at the officers later about something else.
Conley noted the park opened in 2007 and they have never had any incidents with the camels, even though they have 300,000 visitors every year, The Sun reported.
He said, “My manager said the Slaton sisters have been here multiple times" without issues.
The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department said on Sept. 3 that both parties posted their $10,000 bond and have been released from jail.
They are set to be arraigned on the charges on Thursday, officials said.
The Department of Children’s Services was involved in the case and the children were not hurt and were released to a relative caregiver to take care of them.
