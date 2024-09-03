1,000-Lb. Sisters Stars Star Amy Slaton Faces Drug and Endangerment Charges After Arrest at Tennessee Safari Park
A star from 1,000-Lb. Sisters was taken into custody on drug and child endangerment charges after an incident at a Tennessee safari park, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sept. 2, Amy Slaton, 36, was arrested along with Brian Scott Lovvorn. Slaton can be seen frowning in her mugshot, which was released by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said they were initially called to the Alamo safari park after receiving reports of a guest who had been bitten by a camel.
Responding deputies claimed there were “suspicious odors” coming from Slaton and Lovvorn's vehicle.
The pair were arrested and each charged with illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment, authorities said.
They were both booked into the Crockett County Jail.
Slaton rose to fame starring opposite her sister, Tammy, on their hit TLC series 1000-Lb. Sisters. The fifth season of the show premiered late last year.
Slaton finalized her divorce last year from ex-husband Michael Halterman, the father of her two children. They welcomed their first child, Gage Deon, in November 2020 and their second son, Glenn Allen, in July 2022.
Slaton and Halterman reportedly clashed over their appearance on Slaton's TLC reality show.
“There was no support. There was no love. There was no kindness. There was just mental abuse. I just got tired of hiding it from people," Slaton claimed to People about the rocky relationship.
During Season 5 of the series, Slaton, her sisters and Michael got into an on-camera dispute.
“That’s the day I left," Slaton told People. "But I was falling out of love with him before that.”
The former couple initially fought over custody of their sons, but they eventually decided to share parenting duties.
Slaton famously has dropped 176 pounds since having weight loss surgery five years ago.
