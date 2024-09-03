Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

1,000-Lb. Sisters Stars Star Amy Slaton Faces Drug and Endangerment Charges After Arrest at Tennessee Safari Park

1,000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton Arrested After Safari Park Incident
Source: Crockett County Sheriff’s Department

Amy Slaton (left) and Brian Scott Lovvorn (right) were arrested on drug and child endangerment charges following an incident at a Tennessee safari park.

By:

Sept. 3 2024, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A star from 1,000-Lb. Sisters was taken into custody on drug and child endangerment charges after an incident at a Tennessee safari park, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Sept. 2, Amy Slaton, 36, was arrested along with Brian Scott Lovvorn. Slaton can be seen frowning in her mugshot, which was released by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office.

Article continues below advertisement
1,000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton Arrested After Safari Park Incident
Source: Crockett County Sheriff’s Department

Slaton was arrested after police smelled 'suspicious odors' from her car when responding to a safari park, police said.

The sheriff’s office said they were initially called to the Alamo safari park after receiving reports of a guest who had been bitten by a camel.

Responding deputies claimed there were “suspicious odors” coming from Slaton and Lovvorn's vehicle.

1,000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton Arrested After Safari Park Incident
Source: TLC

Slaton was arrested and faces drug and child endangerment charges, police said.

The pair were arrested and each charged with illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment, authorities said.

They were both booked into the Crockett County Jail.

Article continues below advertisement
1,000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton Arrested After Safari Park Incident
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/instagram

Slaton shares custody of her children with her ex-husband, Michael Halterman.

MORE ON:
crime

Slaton rose to fame starring opposite her sister, Tammy, on their hit TLC series 1000-Lb. Sisters. The fifth season of the show premiered late last year.

Slaton finalized her divorce last year from ex-husband Michael Halterman, the father of her two children. They welcomed their first child, Gage Deon, in November 2020 and their second son, Glenn Allen, in July 2022.

Slaton and Halterman reportedly clashed over their appearance on Slaton's TLC reality show.

Article continues below advertisement
1,000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton Arrested After Safari Park Incident
Source: TLC

The Slaton sisters rose to fame with their hit reality show on TLC.

“There was no support. There was no love. There was no kindness. There was just mental abuse. I just got tired of hiding it from people," Slaton claimed to People about the rocky relationship.

During Season 5 of the series, Slaton, her sisters and Michael got into an on-camera dispute.

“That’s the day I left," Slaton told People. "But I was falling out of love with him before that.”

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple initially fought over custody of their sons, but they eventually decided to share parenting duties.

Slaton famously has dropped 176 pounds since having weight loss surgery five years ago.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.