Former CNN Reporter Accuses Network of Inflicting 'Psychological, Financial and Physical Stress' by 'Kicking Her Unfair Dismissal Legal Battle Into Long Grass'

She claims she was wrongly fired after being injured while on assignment 10 years ago.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal former CNN journalist Saima Mohsin has accused the news network of causing her "unnecessary psychological, financial and physical stress" by "kicking" her unfair dismissal claims "into the long grass".

Mohsin, 47, said: "CNN is avoiding addressing my discrimination claims by arguing that UK courts should not even hear my case, kicking the matter into the long grass, causing a disabled journalist considerable and unnecessary psychological, financial and physical stress.