Hellish New Weapon Used on Putin’s Troops: Ukraine’s Unleashes Flesh-Melting ‘Flamethrower Drone’ — as Depot Fights Back with Missiles

The footage shows thick smoke billowing from the treetops as the drone scorches enemy positions. Thermite, a mixture of metal powder and metal oxide, is known for its devastating capabilities, although its use against enemy forces in active war zones is not prohibited by international arms control organizations. However, the weapon has also been used by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians since the conflict began, The Sun reported.

In another operation, Ukrainian troops were seen storming Russian trenches near Kharkiv, dodging heavy machine gun fire. Soldiers from Ukraine's Third Assault Brigade launched a counteroffensive at dawn after being dropped into a forest from a helicopter.