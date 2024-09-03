Hellish New Weapon Used on Putin’s Troops: Ukraine’s Unleashes Flesh-Melting ‘Flamethrower Drone’ — as Depot Fights Back with Missiles
A dramatic video has captured the moment a Ukrainian FPV drone, equipped with a flesh-melting thermite, unleashed a fiery barrage on Russian troops, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The drone swooped low over a tree line reportedly occupied by Russian soldiers, discharging the incendiary substance that can burn at over 2,400°C, hot enough to melt through steel and concrete, and inflict severe injuries.
The footage shows thick smoke billowing from the treetops as the drone scorches enemy positions. Thermite, a mixture of metal powder and metal oxide, is known for its devastating capabilities, although its use against enemy forces in active war zones is not prohibited by international arms control organizations. However, the weapon has also been used by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians since the conflict began, The Sun reported.
In another operation, Ukrainian troops were seen storming Russian trenches near Kharkiv, dodging heavy machine gun fire. Soldiers from Ukraine's Third Assault Brigade launched a counteroffensive at dawn after being dropped into a forest from a helicopter.
Video shared by Ukrainian military bloggers shows troops engaging in intense firefights, raiding enemy positions and rescuing wounded comrades as they push forward under constant enemy fire.
Russian forces attempted to repel the Ukrainian advance with machine guns, but Kyiv's troops pressed on, severing enemy lines. Amid the chaos, a Ukrainian soldier was heard saying, "If I get into the trench line, I'll kill that machine gunner with my bare hands."
Meanwhile, Russian forces launched a missile assault on Kyiv, injuring at least two people and damaging infrastructure. Ukraine's air defense units intercepted over 10 cruise missiles and nearly 10 ballistic missiles.
This attack followed another deadly strike in which Russian missiles and drones caused mass power outages and killed several people, including a 14-year-old girl, during an assault on Kharkiv that also targeted a playground and apartment building, injuring dozens.
In a separate incident, a Russian strike on a Ukrainian hotel killed Ryan Evans, a former British soldier working as a safety advisor for Reuters. Evans was among the seven casualties when a missile hit the Hotel Sapphire in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces have been making bold moves across the Russian border since August 6, marking the first incursion on Russian soil since World War Two. Ukrainian troops are now eyeing the Belgorod region following their incursion into Kursk. Belgorod's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, warned of Ukrainian attempts to "break through the border," citing Russian defense ministry reports. The city of Belgorod, with a population of 340,000, is close to the Ukrainian border.
Reports on Telegram varied, with some claiming there was no fighting in Shebekino, while others stated that Ukrainian forces, consisting of up to 60 soldiers and eight armed vehicles, faced heavy Russian resistance at the border. Belgorod citizens were urged to take shelter as the region was declared a "MISSILE DANGER" zone.
On the Ukrainian side, Russia launched a major overnight assault for the second consecutive night, hitting 15 regions with drones and missiles. At least seven people were killed, including two in a hotel attack in Kryvyi Rih and two more in drone strikes in Zaporizhzhia.
