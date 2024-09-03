Inside Elle Macpherson's Secret Cancer Battle: How Model Snubbed Advice of 32 Doctors For 'Holistic' Therapy — Despite 'Death Wish' Warnings

We can reveal Macpherson – who was dating disgraced anti-vaxxer Andrew Wakefield at the time of her cancer diagnosis – made the decision to steer clear of conventional cancer treatments after a marathon meditation session.

The mother-of-two reveals her fight and decision to shun traditional medicine for controversial holistic therapies in her upcoming memoir Elle: Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself.

She said about her disease diagnosis: "It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways and it really gave me an opportunity to dig deep in my inner sense to find a solution that worked for me."

Macpherson insisted her decision to avoid horrific treatments such as radiation and the rebuilding of her breast was a "wonderful exercise in being true to myself, trusting myself and trusting the nature of my body and the course of action that I had chosen".

She added she prayed and meditated on a beach in Miami and concluded she didn't want to blast her cancer with chemo and pharmaceuticals.