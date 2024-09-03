Woman ‘Kept as a Sex Slave’ for Four Years in a Barn by ‘Poland’s Josef Fritzl’ and ‘Hosed Down With Cold Water at Night’

A woman, identified only as Malgorzata, endured over four years of captivity and abuse in an unused animal barn in Poland at the hands of a man she met online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 30-year-old was subjected to regular beatings, sexual assault and mental abuse by Mateusz J, who she met on a dating site in 2019. Malgorzata was repeatedly hospitalized for injuries, including a broken arm, a broken leg and a dislocated shoulder injury. She eventually alerted medical staff to the alleged situation, and they then called police, according to Polish outlet Fakt.