Harry's Going Spare… Again: Prince 'Moaning He Hates Being Overshadowed by Meghan' and Is 'Plotting UK Comeback'

Harry’s Going Spare… Again: Prince 'Moaning He Hates Being Overshadowed by Meghan' and Is 'Plotting UK Comeback'
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is seeking guidance on returning to his estranged royal family.

By:

Sept. 3 2024, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Professional moaner Prince Harry is said to be upset – again – this time as he feels "overshadowed" by his wife Meghan Markle.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 39, is now seeking guidance on a possible return to both the United Kingdom and his estranged royal family.

harrys going spare again prince overshadowed meghan plotting uk comeback
Source: MEGA

Prince William served as Prince Harry's best man during his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

Harry, who along with his wife Markle, 43, stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, has been consulting trusted aides as his frustrations with life in California continue.

His pals claimed the "spare heir" feels overshadowed by his wife after she took center stage during their recent visits to Nigeria and Colombia.

Harry's feelings are said to draw similarities to his growing up in the shadow of his 42-year-old brother Prince William – feelings that led the prince to title his hit tell-all memoir Spare.

The news of Prince Harry's change of heart also comes after he has enjoyed several solo trips back home.

harrys going spare again prince overshadowed meghan plotting uk comeback
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry looked bored as he and Meghan Markle received the Ripple of Hope Award from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization in 2022.

Harry's latest trip to the UK was to visit the memorial of his uncle, Lord Fellowes, who died on July 29 at 82.

A source told The Sun: "Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home.

"The Colombia trip also really highlighted how Meghan is comfortable stepping into the spotlight, while Harry cuts a very sulky, unhappy figure in the background.

"He wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK and is seeking counsel from old friends and associates."

harrys going spare again prince overshadowed meghan plotting uk comeback
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle apparently stole the spotlight on their recent trip to Colombia.

While Prince Harry, 39, may have hopes of eventually returning to the UK and his family, the huge rifts he created must be healed.

In Spare, the duke did not hold back when it came to revealing what his brother thought about his actress wife.

Harry claims his older brother called Markle "rude" and “abrasive” and said Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, 42, was cold towards her.

Royal biographer Angela Levin points out Prince Harry has looked unhappy of late, saying he is "pushed out of the way" when it comes to his wife,

She said: "You could say Harry is not even the spare to his wife. He's almost nothing.

harrys going spare again prince overshadowed meghan plotting uk comeback
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry kept their distance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022.

"She treats him horrendously. If you look at the filming of them in Colombia and Africa, he is not asked anything. He's pushed out of the way."

Levin added: "I was completely and utterly astonished to learn that Harry is trying to call in his old friends to help him get back within his own family."

Prince Harry will be making another solo trip soon. He plans to visit NYC in September for the UN General Assembly High-level Week from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29 and Climate Week from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

