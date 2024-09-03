Your tip
Trump 'Election Loss Chaos Plan in Place': Experts Warn Conspiracy Theorists and MAGA Nuts Plotting to Spark Turmoil Across US if Don Loses

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and his allies are already planning to contest the results of the 2024 presidential election if he loses.

By:

Sept. 3 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Donald Trump is accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election after he lost to Joe Biden four years ago.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the 78-year-old former president is plotting to once again spark turmoil and chaos across the country if he loses to Kamala Harris in November.

John Giles, the Republican mayor of Mesa, Arizona, warned: "They'll claim everything went wrong if they lose. I'd be surprised if Trump doesn't try to foment insurrection if he loses the election."

donald trump election loss chaos plan maga nuts spark turmoil loses
Source: MEGA

An election expert said: "This is all designed to manufacture claims that if Trump loses, the election was stolen and to sow discord, chaos and potential violence."

Mayor Giles is just one of several election experts and veteran Republicans to warn about Trump's plans should he lose the race for the White House in two months.

Former GOP Congressman Dave Trott also raised alarm bells and made similar claims about the former president and his allies at the right-wing organization Turning Point USA.

Trott said: "Trump continues to encourage his supporters like Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA to question the integrity of our elections.

"He has no evidence or basis for claiming fraud and is only perpetuating these lies so he has a plan B to disrupt democracy in the event he loses."

David Becker, of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, also told The Guardian: "A lot of false claims are masquerading as efforts to change policy to improve election integrity when in actuality they're just designed to sow distrust in our system if Trump loses.

donald trump election loss chaos plan maga nuts spark turmoil loses
Source: MEGA

Trump's allies have filed complaints in Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina ahead of the election on November 5.

"This is all designed to manufacture claims that if Trump loses, the election was stolen and to sow discord, chaos and potential violence."

Trump and his GOP allies are said to have already begun planting the seeds to overturn a potential defeat in November.

Georgia's Republican-controlled State Election Board is fighting to give local officials the power to decide whether certain votes should be counted, while Republicans in Michigan are suing over whether Detroit hired enough GOP poll workers.

Then, in North Carolina, Republicans are alleging voter rolls currently allow noncitizens to vote in the state.

But the Harris campaign is apparently well aware of the seeds Trump and his allies are planting, and a spokesperson for the campaign said they are "prepared" to make sure the upcoming election is "free and fair".

donald trump election loss chaos plan maga nuts spark turmoil loses
Source: MEGA

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is ready to fight Trump should he contest the results of the 2024 White House race.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

A Harris campaign official said: "We believe that every case they've filed is a brick in the foundation of an argument that they will make in November to say that the election is rigged.

"That is fundamentally our view of what their litigation is about. That is why we are prepared, we are winning in court, and we will ensure this election is free and fair."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee insisted Trump's recent spate of legal filings in battleground states like Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina were made to "protect" and "secure the election".

The RNC spokesperson also accused Harris, 59, and the Democrats of committing "election interference" against Trump.

donald trump election loss chaos plan maga nuts spark turmoil loses
Source: MEGA

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment against Trump last month in connection with the former president's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Claire Zunk said: "President Trump's election integrity effort is dedicated to protecting every legal vote, mitigating threats to the voting process, and securing the election.

"While Democrats continue their election interference against President Trump and the American people, our operation is confronting their schemes and preparing for November."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Special Counsel Jack Smith, 55, recently filed a superseding indictment against Trump in connection with the ex-president's alleged efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 election.

Trump is accused of orchestrating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the election for President Biden, now 81.

