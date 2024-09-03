Trump 'Election Loss Chaos Plan in Place': Experts Warn Conspiracy Theorists and MAGA Nuts Plotting to Spark Turmoil Across US if Don Loses

Donald Trump is accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election after he lost to Joe Biden four years ago.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the 78-year-old former president is plotting to once again spark turmoil and chaos across the country if he loses to Kamala Harris in November.

John Giles, the Republican mayor of Mesa, Arizona, warned: "They'll claim everything went wrong if they lose. I'd be surprised if Trump doesn't try to foment insurrection if he loses the election."