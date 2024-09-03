Your tip
Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman's New Film Branded an 'X-Ray' Examination of Kink — as 'Eyes Wide Shut' Star Admits It's Most 'Exposing' Movie She's Ever Dared Make

Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman premiered her latest film at the Venice Film Festival.

By:

Sept. 3 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Nicole Kidman has admitted to being nervous about how her latest steamy film would be received, considering Dutch writer-director Halina Reijn called the new film, Babygirl, an X-ray-level examination of "kink".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar winner, who is no stranger to erotic thrillers, said she has never done anything "like this".

Source: MEGA

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kidman at the premiere of Babygirl in Venice.

In the film, Kidman plays a married CEO who embarks on a hot and steamy relationship with a young intern played by 28-year-old Harris Dickinson.

Following the premiere, one critic praised the film as a "21st Century Fatal Attraction," while another called the film "tremendously horny".

A third praised Kidman's "delicate, intimate and very, very deep" performance.

The writer-director says Babygirl is an "x-ray of kink" and hopes to address the "huge orgasm gap" between men and women with the film.

Reijin, 48, created the lead character of Romy specifically for 57-year-old Kidman. The flick marks Kidman's return to erotic, edgy roles like Eyes Wide Shut in 1999 and the gangster drama Dogville in 2003.

Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in Eyes Wide Shut.

Kidman herself acknowledged Babygirl is unlike anything she has ever done before.

She told Vanity Fair: "I've made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this."

Babygirl opens with Romy faking an organism with her husband Jacob, played by Antonio Banderas, 64, before sneaking off to watch a kinky video alone.

The film only gets raunchier from there.

Kidman said: "This leaves me exposed and vulnerable and frightened when it's given to the world. I was like, 'I hope my hand's not shaking'."

MORE ON:
Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban have been married since 2006.

Kidman's latest movie comes 25 years after she and her then-husband, Tom Cruise, 62, starred in Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut.

That film had to be altered in the editing booth because it was so sexually explicit it couldn't be released in theaters.

Kidman, who has been married to country star Keith Urban, 56, since 2006, opened up about the feeling of trepidation ahead of Babygirl's release.

She said: "It's like, 'Golly, I'm doing this, and it’s going to be seen by the world'. That's a very weird feeling. This is something you do and hide in your home videos.

"It is not a thing that normally is going to be seen by the world. I felt very exposed as an actor, as a woman, as a human."

Kidman's new role follows her major success on the small screen in Big Little Lies and The Undoing for HBO and Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu.

Her other new series, The Perfect Couple, drops on Netflix on September 5, 2024.

Babygirl, which recieved a seven-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, hits theaters on Christmas Day.

