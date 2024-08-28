Nicole Kidman's New Movie So Raunchy She's Scared to Watch It — Despite Starring in Orgy-Filled 'Eyes Wide Shut'

She starred in one of the most erotic and controversial pieces of cinema ever.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Nicole Kidman's new film Babygirl is so raunchy she is scared to watch the X-rated movie when it premieres at the Venice Film Festival next week.

The 57-year-old actress said: "I'm not sure I have that much bravery. I've made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this."