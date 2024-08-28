Your tip
Nicole Kidman's New Movie So Raunchy She's Scared to Watch It — Despite Starring in Orgy-Filled 'Eyes Wide Shut'

Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman's latest film is so erotic she is scared to watch it when it premieres in Venice next week.

By:

Aug. 28 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

She starred in one of the most erotic and controversial pieces of cinema ever.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Nicole Kidman's new film Babygirl is so raunchy she is scared to watch the X-rated movie when it premieres at the Venice Film Festival next week.

The 57-year-old actress said: "I'm not sure I have that much bravery. I've made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this."

Babygirl stars Kidman as a high powered New York City business executive named Romy who gets into a steamy extramarital affair with a young intern named Samuel played by The Iron Claw actor Harris Dickinson, 28.

The erotic thriller is said to be Kidman's most risqué work to date – even though she also starred in Stanley Kubrick's 1999 erotic mystery and psychological drama Eyes Wide Shut with her then-husband Tom Cruise.

Halina Reijn, the film's 48-year-old director, described Babygirl as a "really hot movie" with "radically long" sex scenes between Kidman and Dickinson's characters.

The Australian actress said regarding the "radically long" sex scenes: "I felt very exposed as an actor, as a woman, as a human being.

"I had to go in and go out like, I need to put my protection back on. What have I just done? Where did I go? What did I do?"

Kidman and Reijn apparently met in New York City to talk about their own "raw life experiences" for inspiration while creating Babygirl.

The Aquaman actress told Vanity Fair of the experience: "A lot of the themes in my movies have been explored through the lens of sexuality. I've not eliminated that or tried to pretend it isn't there.

"It was being able to talk unbelievably honestly and graphically – and that's woman-to-woman, as though you are sitting on your bed and talking to your sister or your best friend.

"That's incredibly safe. Halina has a very strong maternal instinct, so she was very protective of all of us. But particularly me."

As for the sex scenes, Kidman and Dickinson worked with intimacy coordinators who helped "signal moments of pleasure, discomfort, and everything in between" for the pair to "play authentically".

Kidman added: "It left me ragged. At some point I was like, I don't want to be touched. I don't want to do this anymore, but at the same time I was compelled to do it."

MORE ON:
Nicole Kidman
Besides admitting she is scared to watch Babygirl when it finally premieres at the Venice Film Festival next week, Kidman also said it was a "weird feeling" because the movie is more akin to "something you do and hide in your home videos".

She said: "It's like, Golly, I'm doing this, and it's actually now going to be seen by the world. That’s a very weird feeling.

"This is something you do and hide in your home videos. It is not a thing that normally is going to be seen by the world."

As RadarOnline.com reported, the upcoming premiere of Babygirl comes shortly after Kidman opened up about her experience working on Eyes Wide Shut for the Kubrick film's 25th anniversary last month.

She revealed how the movie – which saw her and Cruise, now 62, navigate a world of orgies and dark rituals – was only supposed to take six months to film. It took almost three years.

Kidman said: "I would have stayed a third year. Does that mean I'm crazy?"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

