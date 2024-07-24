Orgies, Marijuana, Endless Rehearsals and Video Games: Nicole Kidman Reveals Torturous Filming of ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ With Ex-Husband Tom Cruise

The bizarre film included a massive orgy and dark rituals as it followed Cruise’s character, Bill Harford, who set out on a late-night odyssey seeking sexual fulfillment.

Kidman said the filming was initially supposed to take six months, but lasted almost three years, adding: “I would have stayed a third year. Does that mean I’m crazy?”

The 57-year-old Oscar winner certainly put up with a whole lot of crazy until the film was released on July 13, 1999 – four months after Kubrick died.

During filming, she lived with Cruise in a tiny trailer because the production couldn’t afford one for each of them. Kidman revealed they spent so much time on set it made more sense to stay in the trailer than go to the house they had, which was only 10 minutes away.

Kidman noted: "Tom had a smaller area because he was running stuff. And he'd play video games. That was when ['Minesweeper'] was big. So, there was a lot of that."