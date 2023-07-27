Tom Cruise Branded an 'Egocentric Control Freak' by Award-Winning 'Eyes Wide Shut' Screenwriter Who Claims Costar Nicole Kidman is Overhyped

The chemistry between Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman on the 1999 drama Eyes Wide Shut was tangible for many viewers, but the famed screenwriter behind the film said otherwise while boldly branding the box office star an "egocentric control freak," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Frederic Raphael, now 91, authored an explosive new book titled Last Post, in which he detailed his falling out with legendary film director Stanley Kubrick and thoughts on Cruise, who starred as Bill Harford alongside Kidman's Alice Harford in the hit erotica film.