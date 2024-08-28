California Doctor Ambushed and Shot Dead Outside Office — Months After Brutal Baseball Bat Attack

Mirshojae’s wife and six-month-old baby were in Turkey at the time of his fatal shooting and are believed to be returning to the U.S.

The victim got married for the second time in 2022 and has three adult children from his first marriage. His ex-wife, Ahang Zarin Kelk, paid tribute to him online in announcing a public memorial service to be held on Sept. 1.

Kelk wrote, “Hamid, the kids and I are in so much shock we miss you so bad,” the Daily Mail reported.

She added, “He left the world four beautiful children. We want to be strong in the face of evil to remember Hamid - father, husband, doctor and friend.”