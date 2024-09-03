Your tip
Brad Pitt, 60, 'Ready for Kids' With New Love Ines de Ramon: How Actor Is Finally Ready for 'Yet Another Big Step' in Relationship With 31-Year-Old Jeweler

Brad Pitt 'Ready for Kids With New Love Ines de Ramon': How Actor Is Finally Ready for 'Another Step' in Relationship With Jeweler
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and his new love Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend.

Sept. 3 2024, Published 9:15 a.m. ET

Brad Pitt is said to finally be ready for "another step" in his relationship with new love Ines de Ramon – having kids.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 60-year-old actor is open to having children with his 31-year-old jeweler girlfriend after the couple made their red carpet debut together at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend.

An insider said: "Having more kids in his life is not out of the question. Ines is young and Brad said he's 100% on board if she wants to have kids. He loves the idea of building a life with Ines, and nothing is off the table."

brad pitt ready kids ines de ramon another step relationship jeweler
Source: MEGA

Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 31, posed for pictures before the premiere of Wolfs on Sunday.

Pitt and de Ramon, who have been dating since November 2022 and recently moved in together, made their red carpet debut together on Sunday for the Venice premiere of the actor's new movie Wolfs.

They were joined by Pitt's co-star George Clooney, 63, and his wife Amal, 46.

According to one witness, Pitt and de Ramon appeared "affectionate" shortly before they met with the Clooneys on the red carpet.

A source said: "Pitt seemed very happy. They were very affectionate and cheerful. It was very sweet.

"After saying warm hellos, Brad and George went over to the pool to take their photos, then came back over to mingle in the bar. All of them were in great spirits, and cheerful. There were lots of laughs."

brad pitt ready kids ines de ramon another step relationship jeweler
Source: MEGA

An insider said: "Brad loves the idea of building a life with Ines, and nothing is off the table."

Another witness at the Venice Film Festival this past weekend claimed the Bullet Train actor is "overjoyed" in his relationship with de Ramon and has "found his spark" for life again following his ugly split from Angelina Jolie, 49, in 2016.

An insider said: "With Ines, he found his spark again. It's truly amazing to see. Brad's a great guy. He deserves to be happy."

Pitt and Jolie have been embroiled in a nasty legal battle since the Eternals actress first filed for divorce from the Fight Club star eight years ago.

The former couple share six kids together – Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16 – and three of them have opted to drop Pitt's last name amid their strained relationship with the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor.

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt
brad pitt ready kids ines de ramon another step relationship jeweler
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie was also at the Venice Film Festival and she narrowly missed running into her ex-hubby and his new love.

Pitt and Jolie have been locked in a bitter feud over their Chateau Miraval winery, and the exes narrowly avoided an awkward run-in over the weekend as their films Wolfs and Maria both premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

According to the film festival's artistic director Alberto Barbera, organizers put extra precautions in place to prevent Pitt and de Ramon from crossing paths with Jolie during their respective premieres.

He said: "Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday, and she will leave right after with Maria director Pablo Larraín. So Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Pitt and de Ramon's close encounter with Jolie at the Venice Film Festival came shortly after insiders said the jeweler was "on a mission to have a face-off" with her new love's ex-wife amid their child custody and French winery battle.

A source said last month: "Ines is sick and tired of hearing Brad complain about Angie. Even though they're officially divorced, Brad is still entangled with Angie, and Ines is saying something needs to change if he wants to hold on to her.

brad pitt ready kids ines de ramon another step relationship jeweler
Source: MEGA

De Ramon is said to be "on a mission" to meet with Jolie to discuss her and Pitt's bitter feud.

"She is pushing for a woman-to-woman meeting with Angie to ask her what it would take to let this go."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Pitt for comment.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

