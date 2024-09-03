Brad Pitt, 60, 'Ready for Kids' With New Love Ines de Ramon: How Actor Is Finally Ready for 'Yet Another Big Step' in Relationship With 31-Year-Old Jeweler

Brad Pitt is said to finally be ready for "another step" in his relationship with new love Ines de Ramon – having kids.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 60-year-old actor is open to having children with his 31-year-old jeweler girlfriend after the couple made their red carpet debut together at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend.

An insider said: "Having more kids in his life is not out of the question. Ines is young and Brad said he's 100% on board if she wants to have kids. He loves the idea of building a life with Ines, and nothing is off the table."