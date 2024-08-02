Brad Pitt’s Lover Ines de Ramon ‘on Mission to Have Face-Off With His Ex Angelina Jolie’ — To End Bitter Feud
As Brad Pitt and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie continue to battle viciously in court more than four years after their divorce was settled, RadarOnline.com can reveal Pitt’s fiancée-in-waiting, Ines de Ramon, is determined to play mediator.
The 34-year-old jewelry exec is even prepared to confront Jolie to settle the war so she and Pitt, 60, can move on with their lives.
Our source shares: “Ines is sick and tired of hearing Brad complain about Angie. Even though they're officially divorced, Brad is still entangled with Angie, and Ines is saying something needs to change if he wants to hold on to her.”
While a rep for de Ramon denies she's trying to broker peace between the exes, our insider reveals: “She is pushing for a woman-to-woman meeting with Angie to ask her what it would take to let this go.”
As RadarOnline previously reported, Pitt and Jolie, 49, continue to battle over child custody and their French winery, Chateau Miraval, with Jolie still focusing on The Fight Club star’s alleged abuse of her and some of their six kids.
While Pitt denies the abuse claims, one source says he is “walking on eggshells” when it comes to introducing his kids to de Ramon because he wants to avoid further antagonizing his ex.
Jolie’s lawyer says Pitt can “end the fighting” by dropping his lawsuit against her regarding her 50 percent sale of Chateau Miraval to a Russian oligarch, but Pitt doesn't appear to be budging.
Added the insider: “Ines’ loyalty is obviously with Brad, but she's savvy enough to know there are two sides to every story. She’s prepared to hear Angie out and do her best to convince Brad to give her what she wants to finally end their ongoing war.”
The tipster added: “Brad is very much in love with Ines and wants to make her happy. She knows that and is prepared to use that to help them declare a truce.”
Meanwhile, Pitt’s kids are dropping his name like hot potatoes, with 18-year-old daughter Shiloh placing a legal notice in a newspaper announcing her plan to ditch “Pitt” from her handle.
The insider revealed: “Ines also wants to make sure Angie knows that her kids are in good hands with her, that she's got no motives other than to see everyone get along. She genuinely admires some of Angie's work and is hopeful she can appeal to her better side.”
