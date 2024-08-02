Brad Pitt’s Lover Ines de Ramon ‘on Mission to Have Face-Off With His Ex Angelina Jolie’ — To End Bitter Feud

As Brad Pitt and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie continue to battle viciously in court more than four years after their divorce was settled, RadarOnline.com can reveal Pitt’s fiancée-in-waiting, Ines de Ramon, is determined to play mediator.

The 34-year-old jewelry exec is even prepared to confront Jolie to settle the war so she and Pitt, 60, can move on with their lives.

Our source shares: “Ines is sick and tired of hearing Brad complain about Angie. Even though they're officially divorced, Brad is still entangled with Angie, and Ines is saying something needs to change if he wants to hold on to her.”