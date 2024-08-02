Fashion Show: Paris Hilton Models Bikinis on Yacht During St. Tropez Family Getaway — See the Photos!

In March, Hilton said: “I just want my children just to feel just so loved and seen and want to be that next generation of someone that brings positivity to the world and just to have big hearts and big loving. That’s something that's really important to me."

“And also to live a world outside of social media and being on their phone all the time. So I feel that's really taken a lot from children. Kids are not going outside anymore and playing as much because everyone’s just so busy on their phones. So hopefully my kids won't be as addicted to social media as I am.”

