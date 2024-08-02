Fashion Show: Paris Hilton Models Bikinis on Yacht During St. Tropez Family Getaway — See the Photos!
Paris Hilton put on a fashion show on the high seas!
The hotel heiress and socialite, 43, modeled multiple stylish looks while yachting off the coast of St. Tropez on the French Riviera with her family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She wore a dark string bikini covered with stars to pose for pics with her husband Carter Reum, also 43, and their 1-year-old son Phoenix Barron. Her look was completed with a Chanel bandana, dark chunky sunglasses and a clear pink cross-body bag.
Hilton slipped a sheer black robe over the swimsuit and rocked a skintight leopard print top before changing into yet another bikini – this time printed with pink hearts – before she cooled down with some ice cream.
She also came equipped with accessories including a pink bandana, matching pink cat-eye sunglasses and a black and white trucker hat. At one point, she also donned a floral pastel top alongside a helmet and life preserver to ride a jet-propelled surfboard through the water.
The Simple Life alum was spotted filming some social media content as she relaxed with her loved ones – and she even shared a carousel of photos from the family trip on Instagram once she got back on dry land.
She captioned the post: “#Chasin’ brings me all the summer vacation vibes. Nothing like being in paradise with my #CutesieCrew.”
- Paris Hilton SLAMS Abusive Child Welfare Programs During Surprise Congressional Testimony: 'I Will Not Stop Until All Youth Are Safe'
- 34 Celebrities Who Were Burgled and Robbed: Benedict Cumberbatch, Lucy Hale, Lindsay Lohan and More
- 'Simple Life' Duo Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Gearing Up for Reality TV Return: Report
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Hilton and Reum, an author and entrepreneur who co-founded the alcohol brand VEEV Spirits, tied the knot in November 2021. In addition to 1-year old Phoenix, they also share an 8-month-old daughter named London Marilyn.
After having to deal with some nasty comments about the size of their son’s head last year, the couple waited a while to introduce their daughter to the world, finally sharing the first snapshots of her in April.
In March, Hilton said: “I just want my children just to feel just so loved and seen and want to be that next generation of someone that brings positivity to the world and just to have big hearts and big loving. That’s something that's really important to me."
“And also to live a world outside of social media and being on their phone all the time. So I feel that's really taken a lot from children. Kids are not going outside anymore and playing as much because everyone’s just so busy on their phones. So hopefully my kids won't be as addicted to social media as I am.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.