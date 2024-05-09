'Simple Life' Duo Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Gearing Up for Reality TV Return: Report
That's hot! Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are reportedly gearing up for a return to reality TV, stirring up excitement among fans of the dynamic duo known from their 2000s hit The Simple Life.
While specifics remain under wraps, RadarOnline.com has learned that the new collaboration will bring the pair back to the small screen under a different show title with a new premise.
Production sources confirmed to TMZ that Hilton, 43, and Richie, 42, will lead the cast, but noted the project was still in its early stages and filming had not yet begun. An official announcement was in the works, they said.
The pair allegedly came up with their vision for the show after months of brainstorming and quickly sold the idea to a streaming service.
The news of their reality resurgence sparked a fierce bidding war among producers and distributors, but ultimately James Corden's company, Fulwell 73, secured the rights to the show.
Hilton and Richie signaled at the reunion on Wednesday with matching social media posts that featured throwback photos celebrating their decades-long friendship.
Hilton hit the "like" button on a comment from a fan that read, "All I need is a simple life reunion."
The Simple Life celebrated immediate success when it first aired on FOX in 2003, launching the hotel heiress and daughter of music icon Lionel Richie to reality TV stardom. The show moved from FOX to E! in 2005, and aired for five seasons.
The series followed the glamorous duo as they toured through rural American towns, staying with everyday families and taking on odd jobs. Their escapades amused audiences but sometimes clashed with locals. Despite some controversy, which also included a personal feud between the pair, the series was a smash in the ratings.
Its legacy continued after the last episode aired in 2007, as The Simple Life was credited with influencing subsequent shows for highlighting society's fascination with wealthy figures.
Hilton and Richie have since both taken on roles as parents. Hilton shares two children with her husband, Carter Reum. Their son Phoenix was born in January 2023, and the socialite announced the birth of their daughter, London, in November 2023.
Richie and her spouse, Joel Madden, also have two kids together. Their daughter Harlow is 16, and their son Sparrow is 14.