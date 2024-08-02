Donald Trump Charging $50K for Photos at Hamptons Fundraising Event — Where Tickets Go for Upwards of $500K!
For the low, low price of $50,000, Donald Trump supporters can get their photo taken with the ex-president at an upcoming fundraiser event in the Hamptons, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ticket prices to attend the Hamptons fundraiser start at $25,000 and go up to $500,000.
For those wishing to sit at the same table as Trump, 78, they'll reportedly have to fork over $250,000. If a mega MAGA fan wishes to be listed as a host for the event, that distinction will cost half a million dollars.
The obvious goal of any fundraiser is drum up financial support – and the Trump campaign is desperately trying to keep up with support for Kamala Harris, 59.
After President Joe Biden announced he was not seeking re-election and endorsed his vice president for the Democratic nomination, the Harris campaign saw millions in donations pour in.
The 59-year-old's campaign announced a record-breaking $310 million in donations in July, with $200 million of that figure coming within the first week of her campaign being announced.
Harris campaign official Julie Chavez Rodriguez said: "The tremendous outpouring of support we’ve seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilized, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November."
"It is the product of a campaign and coalition that knows the hard work and fighting spirit needed to win in November – and when we fight, we win."
The Harris campaign reported that two-thirds of donations came from first-time donors.
Apparently, Trump has taken notice of overwhelming support for his likely Democratic opponent, too. As Harris' campaign saw millions in donations roll in, the ex-prez took to Truth Social to boast about the financial health of his campaign.
He wrote: "There has never been anything like the MAGA Movement. We raised $139 Million Dollars in July alone. We now have a whopping $327 Million Cash On Hand. Spectacular support from Great American Patriots who are donating to our Campaign for President of the United States, and helping out in many other ways. Much work to be done, but I will always keep fighting for YOU. Our Country is failing, but we will turn it around, quickly, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
In addition to fundraising dinners, the Trump campaign has attempted to raise cash through more unconventional methods, including Trump-branded sneakers, bibles and even mugshot memorabilia.
The Republican candidate's fundraising goal for the Hamptons event on Friday evening is said to be $10 million.
