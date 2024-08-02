Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics

Donald Trump Charging $50K for Photos at Hamptons Fundraising Event — Where Tickets Go for Upwards of $500K!

Composite photo of Donald Trump
Source: By: MEGA

Attending Donald Trump's Hamptons fundraiser comes with a steep price tag.

By:

Aug. 2 2024, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For the low, low price of $50,000, Donald Trump supporters can get their photo taken with the ex-president at an upcoming fundraiser event in the Hamptons, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ticket prices to attend the Hamptons fundraiser start at $25,000 and go up to $500,000.

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris surge head to head polls donald trump plunge points
Source: By: MEGA

Attending Trump's fundraising event in the Hamptons comes with a steep price tag.

For those wishing to sit at the same table as Trump, 78, they'll reportedly have to fork over $250,000. If a mega MAGA fan wishes to be listed as a host for the event, that distinction will cost half a million dollars.

The obvious goal of any fundraiser is drum up financial support – and the Trump campaign is desperately trying to keep up with support for Kamala Harris, 59.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trumps strategy to win over kamala harris
Source: By: MEGA

The Republican nominee is reportedly charging $50,000 for photo ops at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

After President Joe Biden announced he was not seeking re-election and endorsed his vice president for the Democratic nomination, the Harris campaign saw millions in donations pour in.

The 59-year-old's campaign announced a record-breaking $310 million in donations in July, with $200 million of that figure coming within the first week of her campaign being announced.

Article continues below advertisement
fox news invites donald trump kamala harris to debate
Source: By: MEGA

Attendees wishing to be listed as a host of the event will need to fork over $500,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Harris campaign official Julie Chavez Rodriguez said: "The tremendous outpouring of support we’ve seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilized, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November."

"It is the product of a campaign and coalition that knows the hard work and fighting spirit needed to win in November – and when we fight, we win."

The Harris campaign reported that two-thirds of donations came from first-time donors.

MORE ON:
POLITICS
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trumps strategy to win over kamala harris
Source: By: MEGA

The Harris campaign reported $310million in donations for the month of July.

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently, Trump has taken notice of overwhelming support for his likely Democratic opponent, too. As Harris' campaign saw millions in donations roll in, the ex-prez took to Truth Social to boast about the financial health of his campaign.

He wrote: "There has never been anything like the MAGA Movement. We raised $139 Million Dollars in July alone. We now have a whopping $327 Million Cash On Hand. Spectacular support from Great American Patriots who are donating to our Campaign for President of the United States, and helping out in many other ways. Much work to be done, but I will always keep fighting for YOU. Our Country is failing, but we will turn it around, quickly, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to fundraising dinners, the Trump campaign has attempted to raise cash through more unconventional methods, including Trump-branded sneakers, bibles and even mugshot memorabilia.

The Republican candidate's fundraising goal for the Hamptons event on Friday evening is said to be $10 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.