Jolie v Pitt Gets Dirtier: Angelina Accuses ‘Fight Club’ Star Brad of Issuing $8.5 Million Threat Over NDA to ‛Silence Her About His Abuse’

Sparks are flying in Angelina Jolie's bitter legal dispute with Brad Pitt over their French winery as the actress accuses her ex-husband of trying to "force her silence" about the abuse she allegedly suffered with an $8.5 million NDA, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pitt, 60, sued Jolie, 49, for allegedly violating an "implied contract" when she sold her stake in Château Miraval, while she argues no such contract existed. The A-list exes have been going back and forth with bids for the court to order the other to hand over information. Meanwhile, abuse allegations in their separate custody battle are spilling over into the business dispute.