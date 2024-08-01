Jolie v Pitt Gets Dirtier: Angelina Accuses ‘Fight Club’ Star Brad of Issuing $8.5 Million Threat Over NDA to ‛Silence Her About His Abuse’
Sparks are flying in Angelina Jolie's bitter legal dispute with Brad Pitt over their French winery as the actress accuses her ex-husband of trying to "force her silence" about the abuse she allegedly suffered with an $8.5 million NDA, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pitt, 60, sued Jolie, 49, for allegedly violating an "implied contract" when she sold her stake in Château Miraval, while she argues no such contract existed. The A-list exes have been going back and forth with bids for the court to order the other to hand over information. Meanwhile, abuse allegations in their separate custody battle are spilling over into the business dispute.
Jolie recently asked the judge to order Pitt to disclose conversations about "therapy he voluntarily took" after the infamous "flight incident" that reportedly led to their split, as well as "his alleged 'overuse or abuse of alcohol'". But the actor fired back, arguing these "private, third-party communications" were "far removed from the issues and allegations" in the winery case.
In their latest filing, Jolie's lawyers disagreed, saying the information was "highly relevant" to Pitt's allegations. They also suggested the Fight Club star asked their client to sign the secrecy document after word got out that she accused him of domestic violence.
Her lawyers wrote: "Jolie was not acting with malice and the intent to hurt Pitt in response to any custody ruling; instead, it was Pitt that refused to buy her interest unless he received his newly expanded NDA, enforceable by an $8.5 million holdback specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up."
The purported NDA covered "his personal conduct", Jolie's team added.
Before that, Brad wanted Jolie to submit all NDAs she had entered into since 2014, the year they wed. Her team objected, saying this would not only be a waste of time, but also risked exposing other peoples' private information.
Pitt filed his case in February 2022, arguing Jolie was bound by an alleged agreement they made to "hold their interests in Miraval together or sell separately only with the other’s consent" and that she was "unjustly enriched through the unlawful sale of her stake".
He said they purchased Miraval when they were together with the goal of passing it down to their children, and that he'd spent a significant amount of time and effort building it into a successful business. Jolie informed him she no longer wanted to be involved in the project in 2021, per his lawsuit.
Jolie has claimed Pitt used "unrelenting efforts to control and financially drain" her, while attempting to hide his alleged violent behavior.
Her lawyers wrote in a previous filing: "While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him."
The couple divorced just two years after they tied the knot at the picturesque property in Miraval.
