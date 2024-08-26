Brad Pitt 'Devastated He Can't See Broken Son Pax' After Bike Accident: 'He's a Changed Man and He Wishes Angelina and His Boy Could See It'

Deadbeat dad Brad Pitt is said to be "devastated" he can't see his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's son Pax after a bike crash left the daredevil hospitalized with a serious head injury last month.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Pitt, 60, has still not been allowed to see his 20-year-old son since Pax slammed his electric bike into the back of a car and was rushed to the ICU with a brain bleed on July 29.

An insider said: "Brad is devastated by what happened. He loves Pax. Pax is his son. But Brad can't see him."