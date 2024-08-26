Brad Pitt 'Devastated He Can't See Broken Son Pax' After Bike Accident: 'He's a Changed Man and He Wishes Angelina and His Boy Could See It'
Deadbeat dad Brad Pitt is said to be "devastated" he can't see his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's son Pax after a bike crash left the daredevil hospitalized with a serious head injury last month.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Pitt, 60, has still not been allowed to see his 20-year-old son since Pax slammed his electric bike into the back of a car and was rushed to the ICU with a brain bleed on July 29.
An insider said: "Brad is devastated by what happened. He loves Pax. Pax is his son. But Brad can't see him."
Pitt and his son's relationship has been strained ever since a 2016 altercation on a private plane led Jolie to file for divorce from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.
On Father's Day in 2020, Pax posted a scathing takedown of his dad in a private Instagram story.
He branded Pitt a "world class a--hole," a "terrible and despicable person" and a "f---ing awful human being" who has made his youngest children "tremble in fear" when they're in his presence.
Pax added at the time: "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell."
Those words have apparently haunted Pitt, and he has been desperate to fix their strained relationship ever since.
A source said: "He's a changed man. He wishes Angelina and Pax could see that.
"Angelina will probably never change her opinion of Brad, but he prays Pax will come around one day. Brad won't give up on fighting to see his son."
But for now, Pitt – whose children resent him so much they've refused to use his last name – was said to be "grateful" for any updates he can get regarding Pax in the wake of his near-death experience in Los Angeles last month.
An insider said the actor had been "reading the news" and finding things out about his son "like the rest of the world".
Then "concerned people around the family" apparently reached out to Pitt to share information about Pax's injuries and recovery with the Fight Club actor.
The insider added: "It's like a knife to the heart. It's Brad's worst nightmare – his son is in crisis, but Brad can't do anything to help him. It's tearing him up inside."
- The REAL Reasons Hollywood's Alcoholics Kicked Booze: Death Fears, Depression, Hospitalization... and Five-Day Hangovers!
- Hollywood's Greatest Role Regrets! We Name Stars' Most Hated Parts — From 'Garfield' to Trans Trailblazer, IRA Bomber and Iconic 'Sound of Music' Character
- Angelina's Dark History: We Reveal How Jolie's Past Is Marred by Mental Health Battles, Drug Abuse, Weapons Obsession... and THAT Chilling Murder-for-Hire Plot
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pax wasn't wearing a helmet and witnesses feared he was dead when he crashed his electric bike into the back of a car at a red light near his mom's LA home during rush hour on July 29.
He injured his hip and suffered a serious head injury, and subsequent reports confirmed the 20-year-old had suffered a brain bleed.
Lola Cavalli, who rendered medical aid to Pax "right in the middle of an intersection" until paramedics arrived, said: "His mouth was filled with blood."
Pax was hospitalized and spent a week in the ICU. Additional reports soon emerged saying he'd suffered complex trauma and faces a long road of recovery and physical therapy.
But while his mother, 49, and siblings Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, have been by his side, another source further confirmed his "heartbroken" father has still been kept away.
They said: "Brad is distraught and worried over Pax's accident, but he is unable to reach him.
"It is very upsetting to Brad whenever he hears of one of the kids being hurt and he feels completely powerless because there is nothing that he can do at all.
"A father's inclination would be to go to the hospital, or to call him. He's tried so many times but the kids won't take his calls. His hands are tied."
The near-fatal incident also left Pitt and Jolie "locked in a twisted blame game" as they each hold the other responsible for Pax's crash.
While Jolie claimed Pitt was an absent father who never set a good example for their six children, Pitt apparently blamed Jolie because she is in much closer contact with the kids.
An insider said: "From Brad's perspective, it's absurd for her to try to put any sort of blame on him. She's the one who's there day to day, he's barely around because she's totally shut him out and poisoned the kids against him.
"He'd love to be there more for Pax, and ALL the kids, but she's managed to turn them against him so much he's practically out of the picture, so to suddenly try to scapegoat him when something goes wrong is completely unfair."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Pitt and Jolie's reps for comment.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.