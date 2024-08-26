End of Family Feud? Stephen Baldwin Reaches Out to Hailey Bieber After He Becomes a Grandad — in Wake of Her 'Estrangement' Confession
Stephen Baldwin appeared to put some differences aside to congratulate daughter Hailey Bieber and son-in-law Justin Bieber on welcoming their first child together.
Since the model said she was intent on building her "own family" as she's not "super close" with her loved ones anymore, rumors of another Baldwin family feud have been rife. But RadarOnline.com can reveal her father now appears to have put differences aside with his daughter now that he's a grandfather.
Baldwin reached out to his daughter via social media after she gave birth.
The Stay singer, 30, announced the birth of the couple's son, Jack Blues Bieber, in an Instagram post on August 24.
Soon after, Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette, 49, took to X to congratulate the couple.
She wrote: "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"
Bieber's father-in-law, 58, then chimed in and shared the post.
He added: "Amen. Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family."
Baldwin's message followed an interview his daughter gave in which she reflected on her pregnancy and how the dynamic with her own family has changed since marrying the pop star six years ago.
- The Sentimental Meaning Behind Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey's Baby Son's Name Revealed — as They Share First Photo
- Pregnant Hailey Bieber Not ‘Super Close’ With Family Any More: ‘I’ve Built My Own!’
- Bieber Baby Blues: 'Jittery' Justin a 'Bundle of Nerves' — as Wife Hailey Steps in to Calm Him Before Baby No. 1
In the interview, the model, 27, said: "I had a fairly normal childhood. Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different.
"I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent. I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories."
Her admission followed drama stirred up by her father amid gossip she and Bieber hit a rough patch in their marriage – and divorce rumors began to swirl.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Baldwin shared a cryptic Instagram post asking followers to "pray" for the couple, setting off a firestorm of chatter feeding speculation about the state of their marriage.
Baldwin's daughter addressed the gossip about her marriage in a cover issue.
She said: "People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.' It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy.
"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what's going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less."
After Baldwin vaguely called for prayers for his daughter and son-in-law, the Rhode skincare founder posted her own message on Instagram denying "blind items" about her marriage.
She wrote in an Instagram story: "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… come from the land of delusion. So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.