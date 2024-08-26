Your tip
California Woman Who Posed as Russian Cop Claims She Was 'Here to Save' Girl During Attempted Abduction, Cops Say

Source: MEGA; Santa Monica Police Department

Courtney Perrone allegedly posed as a Russian police officer in an attempt to kidnap an 8-year-old girl, cops said.

Aug. 26 2024, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

A woman in California has been arrested after she allegedly claimed to be a Russian police officer while attempting to kidnap a young girl who was helping out a neighbor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, officers received a phone call from someone who said there was a suspicious person in the alley who tried running away with an 8-year-old girl, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Police received a call stating a woman tried to kidnap an 8-year-old girl in an alleyway.

Police then received a second phone call saying the suspect ran toward a grocery store parking lot in Santa Monica.

Officers responded to the Gelson’s parking lot and found 40-year-old Courtney Perrone standing next to a vehicle.

Police said they were able to locate the suspect in a grocery store parking lot.

A witness reportedly positively identified Perrone as the alleged attempted kidnapper.

According to authorities, the girl was helping her neighbor put pets in her car when Perrone approached them saying “she was Russian police and that she was taking the child.”

During the kidnapping attempt, Perrone was playing 'tug of war' with a neighbor in trying to protect the little girl.

Perrone allegedly wrapped her arms around the girl, which caused a “tug of war between the neighbor and Perrone,” officials said.

The neighbor was able to free the girl and put her in the front seat of the car, but Perrone allegedly tried to open the door.

Perrone was arrested and has had a lengthy criminal history, including assaults and trespassing.

Perrone is then accused of pulling out a switchblade before fleeing the scene.

The neighbor who was with the girl told CBS News, “She was like, ‘I’m Russian police, and I’m here to save you.’”

The neighbor also said that Perrone “had lipstick all over her face and just looked a little crazy and stuff.”

Authorities said Perrone was homeless and living out of her car. She also reportedly had several warrants for her arrest in other states for assault and battery, possession of a controlled substance, trespassing, and resisting arrest.

At the time of her arrest, the suspect was on probation from a conviction of assault with a deadly weapon in Nevada. She was also recently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm), but she was released because of “insufficient evidence,” police said.

She faces charges of attempted kidnapping and false imprisonment, both felonies, as well as brandishing, a misdemeanor, according to officials.

