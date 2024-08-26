Charlie Sheen Dragged Into Matthew Perry Drug Ring Probe: How His Ex Brooke Mueller's Betrayal Was Used to Nail Star's Five 'Pushers'

A source told us: "The taskforce put pressure on Brooke Mueller to snitch and investigators were able to leverage the fact she'd already disclosed her drug suppliers to Charlie."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 58-year-old Platoon star Sheen’s ex-wife turned informant and provided a federal taskforce with information that led to the arrest of the so-called ‘Ketamine Queen’ as part of the sprawling arrests of those implicated in the death of Perry.

Actress Mueller, 47, who was married to Sheen from 2008 to 2011, had her laptop and iPhone seized from a sober living facility where she once lived alongside the Friends star.

A law enforcement insider said: "Brooke voluntarily submitted to the questions knowing she'd already blown the whistle on the ring. It made her decision to cooperate with the taskforce more palpable.

"The reality is that Charlie and Brooke's court deal, although unintended, helped lead to those who were indicted."