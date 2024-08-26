Charlie Sheen Dragged Into Matthew Perry Drug Ring Probe: How His Ex Brooke Mueller's Betrayal Was Used to Nail Star's Five 'Pushers'
Charlie Sheen is no stranger to scandal – and his name has now been dragged into the Matthew Perry drug probe.
Investigators probing tormented Friends actor Perry’s overdose death leveraged the betrayal of Sheen by his ex Brooke Mueller to nail the five alleged dealers accused of supplying the star with the deadly drugs that killed him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source told us: "The taskforce put pressure on Brooke Mueller to snitch and investigators were able to leverage the fact she'd already disclosed her drug suppliers to Charlie."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 58-year-old Platoon star Sheen’s ex-wife turned informant and provided a federal taskforce with information that led to the arrest of the so-called ‘Ketamine Queen’ as part of the sprawling arrests of those implicated in the death of Perry.
Actress Mueller, 47, who was married to Sheen from 2008 to 2011, had her laptop and iPhone seized from a sober living facility where she once lived alongside the Friends star.
A law enforcement insider said: "Brooke voluntarily submitted to the questions knowing she'd already blown the whistle on the ring. It made her decision to cooperate with the taskforce more palpable.
"The reality is that Charlie and Brooke's court deal, although unintended, helped lead to those who were indicted."
Mueller's shocking connection to Perry and the so-called “ketamine queen” who is alleged to have supplied him with the deadly anesthetic that killed the Chandler Bing actor can also be laid bare.
The actress is said to have been in the same Los Angeles facility as Perry and his alleged dealer Jasveen Sangha.
Perry died in October 2023 aged 54 from the "acute effects of ketamine" and Sangha was arrested along with four others – including two doctors – in connection with the junkie star's death.
Even though Mueller has been questioned by police she's not been charged and has assisted with the investigation.
But she is said to have been close with Perry for many years and even met her future husband Sheen, 58, at one of the actor's parties.
A photo on Instagram posted in March 2022 shows Sheen smiling alongside Sangha and her uncle Paul Singh during a night out in Beverly Hills.
In March, authorities obtained a search warrant for Brooke's home in connection with Perry's death and are said to have seized the actress' computer and phone – while she was in rehab.
It's also been reported Mueller spent time in rehab with Perry at the same facility – and during the same time – Sangha and one of her co-accused in Perry's death probe were also there.
Mueller recently posed for a rare snap with her and Sheen's 15-year-old twin sons Bob and Max during her 47th birthday party in Beverly Hills after her links to Sangha were reported.
She said in the caption of the snap: "I'm very grateful for my kids."
Mueller and her boy Max have reportedly been filming scenes with HIV-positive Brat Packer Sheen’s second ex-wife Denise Richards for her new docu-series, which is tentatively titled Denise Richards and the Wild Things and is set to premiere next year on the E! Network.
Federal prosecutors say Sangha spent years operating a "drug-selling emporium" from her North Hollywood home in Los Angeles – distributing ketamine, cocaine, methamphetamine, Xanax and other narcotics, according to court documents.
She is now facing life in prison on a string of federal drug charges and also has ties to Perla Ferrar Hudson, the ex-wife of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.
Hudson, 49, has shared a video on her Instagram showing a sequence of photos of the pair on their many vacations and detox sessions – and she hailed the alleged drug deal a "sister sent by God".
Like Sheen and Perry, Mueller has suffered a string of substance abuse issues over the years and in July 2011 underwent a rehab program.
Two years later, her children were removed from her home because of suspected drug use and Mueller re-entered rehab at the time.
She is also said to be good friends with drug dealer Erik Fleming, 54, who pleaded guilty to two charges and admitted to being the one who supplied Perry with the ketamine which ultimately killed him.
Prosecutors state Fleming gave the horse tranquilizer to Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, who administered three doses of the drug in the hours leading up to the comedy actor's death.
Iwamasa pleaded guilty on August 7 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death and admitted to repeatedly injecting Perry with the drug without medical training.
Prosecutors also say he was coached on how to administer the jabs by Dr Salvador Plasencia, 42, who stands accused of selling ketamine and falsifying records related to the federal investigation into Perry's death.
Also charged in the case is Dr Mark Chavez, 54, who admitted to selling Plascencia ketamine from his clinic.
Damning texts between the medics show them asking how much “this moron” Perry will pay them for the drugs.
Perry had been receiving prescribed ketamine therapy to treat his anxiety and depression before his live-in assistant – who he referred to as ‘Albert’ due to his obsession with Batman – and was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023.
He released a memoir in 2022 and insisted he was clean before his death, while admitting he had blown $9million of his showbiz fortune battling his addictions across 15 rehab stays.
