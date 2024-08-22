'Ketamine Queen' May Have Called Matthew Perry 'Chandler' in Coded Drugs Messages: 'She Used Name of Famed TV Character'

Jasveen Sangha, the "ketamine queen" charged in Matthew Perry's death, likely used the codename "Chandler" when discussing the alleged drug deals that ultimately led to the actor's fatal overdose.

The detail came out in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com from the plea agreement signed by Sangha's middle-man and alleged co-conspirator, Erik Fleming.

Prosecutors said when Sangha communicated with Fleming about Perry, she referred to the actor “using a name of a well-known character that (he) portrayed in a television series.”