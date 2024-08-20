Home > Celebrity > Matthew Perry Exclusive Druggie Hollywood 'Set for Reckoning' as Matthew Perry's Ketamine Supplying Doc Agrees to Spill Guts About 'Everything He Knows' in Plea Deal Source: MEGA The man who supplied Matthew Perry's doctor with the ketamine that killed him has officially entered into a plea deal. By: Jack Hobbs Aug. 20 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

The doctor accused of fueling Matthew Perry's deadly ketamine addiction has Hollywood “shaking in its boots”. Dr. Mark Chavez has promised to spill his guts after reaching a deal with officials and has been working with the United States Attorney's Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Source: MEGA Many Hollywood bigwigs are terrified their secret drug use will come to light after the alleged supplier of the ketamine entered into a plea deal.

A source close to the investigation told RadarOnline.com many big players in Hollywood are nervous about the terms of the deal. According to the source: "This plea deal has Hollywood stars and power-players absolutely s---ing themselves, for want of a better phrase.

"They know he could spill names of other users, dealers and contacts who have kept LA awash with ketamine and other deadly tranquilizers for years." The source continued: "The high-profile nature of this Perry investigation means this isn't just going to go away either – the pressure is on to reveal big names involved in the supply chain and use of killer drugs like ketamine."

Source: MEGA Perry died at the age of 54 due to "acute effects of ketamine".

The deal also stipulates Chavez is required to plead guilty when he goes before a judge. Currently, the man faces up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of $50,000.

Under the terms of the agreement, Chavez, 54, will also work with any other authority whether it be federal, state, local or foreign prosecuting, as directed by the USAO. Chavez has also agreed to truthfully answer any questions asked about the case – whether it be in an interview, before a grand jury, a trial or any other court proceedings.

Source: MEGA Perry and his assistant spent more than $55,000 on ketamine in the 29 days before his fatal overdose.

According to court documents, officials claim Chavez began working with Perry's doctor, Salvador Plasencia, in September 2023 – one month before the beloved Friends actor was found dead at the age of 54. A press release from officials said: "(Chavez) admitted in his plea agreement to selling ketamine to (Plasencia), including ketamine that he had diverted from his former ketamine clinic."

"(Chavez) also obtained additional ketamine to transfer to (Plasencia) by making false representations to a wholesale ketamine distributor and by submitting a fraudulent prescription in the name of a former patient without that patient's knowledge or consent." As RadarOnline.com reported, several Hollywood bigwigs were terrified their drug habits could come to light after their supplier, 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha, was arrested.

Source: MEGA Officials claim Chavez began working with Perry's doctor, Salvador Plasencia, in September 2023 – one month before the beloved Friends actor was found dead.

Sangha, Plasencia and Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa – who allegedly administered the lethal dose – have all been charged in connection to the actor's death. A source said: "There is widespread panic at who else can be dragged into this… she catered for a lot of famous people, and they could easily all be collateral damage.

Source: Linkedin Perry's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa was the person who administered the lethal dose.

“Hollywood is awash with drugs. There are a lot of very anxious people, from agents, publicists, to celebs themselves. Everything could come crashing down. Her list of clients will be hoping she takes a plea deal – like that taken by Perry’s assistant – if offered by federal prosecutors to avoid an embarrassing courtroom expose." Prior to the arrest, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported the 17 Again actor had turned to ketamine as a legitimate medical treatment to help combat his difficult and long-lasting battle with addiction.

Source: MEGA The beloved actor had initially turned to ketamine as a legitimate medical treatment to help combat his difficult and long-lasting battle with addiction.

However, the Serving Sara star soon became dependent on the substance and began asking for it in larger quantities. Court documents said of Perry's final moments: "Approximately 40 minutes later, (Perry) asked the defendant to prepare the jacuzzi...and told (him), 'Shoot me up with a big one,' referring to another shot of ketamine."

