No More Hot Rod! Wrinkly Rocker Stewart's Sex Drive 'Nosediving as He Nears 80: 'He's Not the Big Stud He Used to Be and Has to Pace Himself'
Rod Stewart, once known as one of the horniest men on the planet, is reportedly seeing his raging lust begin to peter out.
As a source recently confessed to RadarOnline.com: "He's not the big stud he once was and has to pace himself.
"He tires out easily and it's a bummer for him and Penny too."
Of course, the source is referring to his wife Penny Lancaster, 53, who is more than two decades younger than the 79-year-old Do You Think I'm Sexy singer.
The pair have been wed since 2007 and share sons Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13.
The thrice-wed crooner also has six more kids, from four other women – Sarah, 60, Kimberly, 44, Sean, 43, Ruby, 37, Renee, 32, and Liam, 29.
Following Stewart's own confession that he's "aware my days are numbered" comes the news that his libido – or lack thereof – has started to falter.
The source continued: “Rod used to need sex on a nightly basis but now it's once a week if he's lucky."
While he may no longer be tearing it up in the bedroom, he still has "high energy" to keep stocking his closet with fancy duds.
Noted the source: "He has closets stuffed full of them. He's very particular about fashion and has hundreds of blazers and shoes. But as far as romance, it's not there."
Stewart, who is finishing up a staggering 13-year run in Las Vegas, admits that he still likes to booze it up after his shows, but not like he used to.
He confessed: "I can't stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that."
Our source also added: "He can't drink everyone under the table like he used to. He needs his rest."
The news of his waning libido and his ability to still party follows concerns about the aging rocker.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Stewart's friends have grown concerned after shocking new photos emerged showing the inebriated pop star being loaded into the backseat of a limo after an alcohol-fueled night out.
A source said: "Rod always prided himself in his ability to pound down his drinks with the best of them. But now people are afraid of the cumulative damage he's done to himself."
Stewart admitted in a recent interview he has changed a bit and drinks water between cocktails – but he also has no plans to get on the wagon anytime soon.
He said: "You're talking to the Rod Stewart, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us – really great musicians – and I make them drink. We absolutely love it."
Stewart's refusal to cut out the booze may not be at the forefront of his thoughts, but it is on the minds of insiders who claim his boozing ways are no longer "cute".
The source said: "Rod's gotta realize that continued drinking will only wreck his reputation and his health.
"It stops being cute when you're nearly 80!"
