Rod Stewart 'Spending Last Days Killing Himself With Booze': Pals Fear 79-Year-Old Rock Survivor is Pickling Himself With Partying
Rockstar Rod Stewart hasn't given up his hard partying ways – and pals now fear he's going to drink himself to death.
Concern for Stewart's health heightened after shocking new photos emerged showing the 79-year-old pickled pop star being loaded into the backseat of a limo after an alcohol-fueled night out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said: "Rod always prided himself in his ability to pound down his drinks with the best of them. But now people are afraid of the cumulative damage he's done to himself."
In 2021, the Forever Young singer vowed to cut back on alcohol, but he apparently hasn't stuck to that promise. In fact, he recently admitted he hits the bottle hard after every show.
Stewart confessed: "I'm aware my days are numbered, but I've got no fear."
These days, he claims he drinks water between cocktails but still has no plans to quit the hard stuff.
He joked in a recent interview: "You're talking to the Rod Stewart, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us... really great musicians – and I make them drink. We absolutely love it.
Last year, he launched Wolfie's Whiskey, his own brand of blended Scotch.
The hardened rocker boasted: "I'm not far short of the drinking we did in the 70s."
As it turns out, old habits die hard – and Stewart's drinking has still caused trouble with the law as he nears his 80s.
- Hand of Rod! Donald Trump Supporters Brand Rod Stewart’s Strep Throat ‘Karma’ From God After He Mocked Ex-Prez
- Tragic Last Days: Rod Stewart, 80, Admits His ‘Days are Numbered’ — but Declares He ‘Has No Fear’ of Death
- 34 Celebrities Who Were Burgled and Robbed: Benedict Cumberbatch, Lucy Hale, Lindsay Lohan and More
Still rascally, the raspy-voiced legend and his wild-child eldest son, Sean Stewart, 43, ran into trouble with a Palm Beach security guard while celebrating New Year's Eve in 2019. The two eventually pleaded guilty to simple battery.
The source said: "Rod's gotta realize that continued drinking will only wreck his reputation and his health."
"It stops being cute when you're nearly 80!"
On refusing to kick his partying lifestyle and live out his twilight years without booze, Stewart said: "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can."
While he signaled no intention to quit drinking, he acknowledged his age has caught up to him: "I’m not like I was in the ’70s and ’80s and I can’t stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays, I have to protect my voice before and after every show."
Despite his alleged excessive drinking, Stewart insisted he was focused on his health after previous battles with thyroid and prostate cancer.
The rock n' roll legend admitted: "I am a bit of a hypochondriac. I think men, in particular, should take advantage of all the wonderful medical science out there."
"I have had a good time and a good life, and I’ve enjoyed myself, so I wouldn’t ask for anything more."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.