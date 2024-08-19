Shiloh Jolie Finally Wins Her Fight to Drop Pitt From Surname in Yet Another Brad v Ange Family Feud Twist

Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh, has gotten the official green light to drop her estranged father's last name and identify only with her mother, Angelina Jolie, as their bitter family feud rages on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A judge approved the 18-year-old's request to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie as the Fight Club star was reported to have "virtually no contact" with his older children.

Shiloh filed the paperwork on her latest birthday as she and her siblings distanced themselves from their movie star dad in the wake of their parents' contentious 2016 split.