'Kill Bill' Hothead Michael Madsen Caged Over Domestic Violence Bust-Up With Wife: 'It Was a Disagreement We Hope Resolves Positively for Them Both'

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office responded to a call shortly after midnight on Saturday, which resulted in the Kill Bill star, 66, being taken into custody, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Michael Madsen has been charged with domestic battery following a "disagreement" with his wife DeAnna Madsen.

Michael was processed at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Office around 1:40 AM. He was later released after posting his $20k bond.

The 66-year-old actor was arrested for a domestic battery misdemeanor under Penal Code 243(e)(1), which meant force or violence was allegedly used against a cohabitant.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Adam Zeko said deputies were called to the home by a female adult who alleged the Reservoir Dogs star pushed her and locked her out of the Malibu home following a "disagreement", though the details of the dispute remain unclear.

A representative for Michael issued a statement following his arrest, saying: "It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both."

The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor was previously arrested for trespassing on private property after being evicted from his $5.3million home.

This isn't the first time police have responded to an incident involving Michael, who is most famously known for starring in Quentin Tarantino 's flicks.

When law enforcement arrived at the residence, DeAnna was safe with a security team. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Michael's reps for comment.

One month after his son Hunter died of an apparent suicide, Michael was arrested in Malibu. He was reportedly attempting to break into the home he had recently been evicted from when police were called.

Law enforcement initially took him to a local hospital before transporting him to the police station, where he was booked and released on $500 bond.

A source familiar with the situation explained: "Michael had been living at the house since last year, but the lease was in another person's name. The person who leased the house was taken to court and all the parties were evicted including Madsen on February 17."