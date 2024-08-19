Channing Tatum Ghosted by Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg Over His 'Ghost' Remake: ‘They're Prepared to Come Out Fighting If It’s a Flop!’
A terrifying specter is haunting Channing Tatum as he pursues his plan to do a remake of Ghost – disapproving comments from the stars of the original film, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg.
An insider recently revealed to RadarOnline.com: "Even though the remake is in the works, nobody is fooling themselves about what a minefield this is going to be.
"His goal is to eventually win their unabashed support for the project, which is a lot easier said than done!
"It's a delicate situation because you're dealing with huge, outspoken personalities like Whoopi and Demi, who are going to be asked about the film every time they are in front of the press.
"And rightly so – the original film cemented Demi as the biggest female star of the '90s and won Whoopi the Oscar. Plus it made a fortune.
"It's understandable they're staying neutral on the remake. But Channing feels like he is at the right stage in his career to see it through as both star and producer."
In May, when asked how she felt about the remake, Moore responded: "I think there are some films that often are better left not touched, and then sometimes there are wonderful surprises in that reinterpretation."
The Magic Mike star, 44, is a major Patrick Swayze stan and has largely modeled his career after his.
The source revealed: "He’s going to do this in a fiscally responsible way, keep the budget low, focus on the story, and do everything in his power not to disrespect or p--- off Whoopi or Demi."
- Channing Tatum's Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan Drags His Inner Circle into Messy Divorce Battle as She Fights For Cut of 'Magic Mike' Empire
- Jenna Dewan Slams Ex Channing Tatum as She Demands 50% Cut of His Profits From 'Magic Mike' Empire in Bitter Divorce
- Channing Tatum Accuses Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan of Refusing 'Numerous' Settlement Offers in Divorce as They Fight Over 'Magic Mike' Empire
Last year, Tatum revealed his production company Free Association had acquired the rights to potentially remake Ghost.
He also noted they would be straying from the original.
Tatum explained: "But we're going to do something different, I think it needs to change a little bit."
The original Ghost starred the late Patrick Swayze as the ghost of a murdered man who, with the help of a psychic played by Goldberg, tries to warn his girlfriend of the identity of the man who killed him.
The movie was a smash at the box office. Released in July 1990, Ghost went on to gross over $500million and aside from earning Goldberg her first Oscar, it also was nominated for best picture – although it lost to the Kevin Costner classic, Dances With Wolves.
While Goldberg has remained mum about the possibility of a remake, Moore revealed Tatum had yet to reach out to her about the project – but she has faith in 21 Jump Street star.
Moore said: "He's super talented, I'd be curious to see what he decides to do."
This is not the first time Tatum has attached himself to remaking a huge hit. He and Jillian Bell are both attached to a gender-bending remake of the Daryl Hannah and Tom Hanks hit Splash. Although it has yet to make it out of the development stage.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.