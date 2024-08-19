Richard Simmons Biopic War! Family of Fitness Guru 'Sharpening Knives for Legal Battle' Against Pauly Shore Over His Plans for Unauthorized Movie

The family of Richard Simmons is flexing its muscles as Pauly Shore vows to make an unauthorized biopic about the bubbly diet and workout personality – saying there were no plans to cooperate with the comic before Simmons passed away at home in July at age 76.

A rep for the Sweatin' to the Oldies icon announced before his death: "Richard and I are not endorsing this project. It is unauthorized. I spoke to Pauly last year and told him (Richard) is not ready to tell his story."