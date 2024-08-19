Your tip
Richard Simmons Biopic War! Family of Fitness Guru 'Sharpening Knives for Legal Battle' Against Pauly Shore Over His Plans for Unauthorized Movie

Richard Simmons and Pauly Shore feud over bio pic
Source: MEGA

The family of the late fitness guru Richard Simmons is preparing for a legal battle over an unauthorized biopic starring Pauly Shore.

By:

Aug. 19 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

The family of Richard Simmons is flexing its muscles as Pauly Shore vows to make an unauthorized biopic about the bubbly diet and workout personality – saying there were no plans to cooperate with the comic before Simmons passed away at home in July at age 76.

A rep for the Sweatin' to the Oldies icon announced before his death: "Richard and I are not endorsing this project. It is unauthorized. I spoke to Pauly last year and told him (Richard) is not ready to tell his story."

richard simmons pauly shore biopic feud
Source: MEGA

Simmons condemned the unauthorized biopic before his sudden death last month.

Simmons also released a statement of his own on Facebook before his death, writing: "I just read that a man that I don't know is writing my biopic starring Pauly Shore.

"I do not approve this movie. I am in talks with major studios to create my own biopic with some help. Wait for this movie."

After Simmons' death, his family and staff continued to slam the Encino Man's efforts to launch his own film, which he hyped with a short flick called The Court Jester.

richard simmons pauly shore biopic feud
Source: MEGA

Prior to his death, Simmons and his family stated several he had no ties to Pauly Shore and the unauthorized film.

A post made by Simmons' former staff members revealed, as of three weeks ago, Shore, 56, had not given up hope of playing the fitness guru.

The post read: "Pauly Shore has recently made comments to TMZ Paparazzi concerning his attempts to proceed with an unauthorized movie about Richard.

richard simmons pauly shore biopic feud
Source: MEGA

Shore maintained he and Simmons had been good friends "back in the day".

"You've seen here on Richard's account what he had to say about the biopic."

The statement also included a quote from Simmons' older brother, Lenny, who insisted Richard was determined not to cooperate with Shore's project.

richard simmons pauly shore biopic feud
Source: MEGA

Simmons died in July after allegedly suffering a heart attack.

Simmons' brother said: “Dicky absolutely wrote his own posts. He worked on them a week in advance, going over and over them to get the right message.

"He would often read them to Cathy and I beforehand. What he has NOT done was to text, email or call Pauly with anything; not even to wish him 'Good Luck' as Pauly has stated many times.”

richard simmons pauly shore biopic feud
Source: MEGA

Simmons retreated from the public eye in 2014 and lived out the remainder of his days in solitude.

Another source added: "Richard had made it clear to Pauly and his people that he wasn't interested, but Pauly wouldn't take no for an answer. He went to his grave furious with Shore!"

Despite both statements, Shore insists he's known Simmons "for years from back in the day" – adding, "I am him".

After Simmons made the social media post about not knowing the Goofy Movie star, Shore made a post saying he had been "up all night crying".

A close friend of Simmons' seethed: "Pauly clearly can't or won't take no for an answer.

richard simmons pauly shore biopic feud
Source: MEGA

Officials have yet to rule an official cause of death for Simmons.

"Richard's family may have to resort to legal action to get Pauly to stop!"

As RadarOnline.com reported, the aerobics advocate shocked the world when he suddenly went into hiding in 2014 and lived out his last decade as a recluse.

The exact cause of the exercise icon's death is still not known.

However, Simmons' former housekeeper alleged he died of a heart attack.

As of now, Simmons' death is still being investigated.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Shore's reps for comment.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.comat tips@radaronline.com.

