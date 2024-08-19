Don Dementia Fears: Nephew Fred Trump Insists Ex-President Is Showing Signs of Degenerative Disease — Just Like His Dad and Grandfather
Donald Trump's nephew has claimed the embattled ex-president is showing signs of dementia – just like his father and grandfather before him.
Fred Trump III, the son of the former president's late brother Fred Trump, Jr., made the dementia claim during a recent chat with journalist Dean Obeidallah, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Donald's 61-year-old nephew said: "I know the warning signs from both of my grandfathers. It runs in the family.
"You know, Donald said: 'Oh, my father was tiptop until the end.' I can assure you that was not the case. Much like him making noise about crowd size again. I was on a cable station on Thursday, and I said, guess what? I was sitting two rows behind him at the inauguration. I know what I saw."
The ex-president's nephew also cited Donald's sister Maryanne, as well as Donald's cousin John Walters, while discussing how the degenerative disease runs in the Trump family.
He told the 54-year-old The Dean Obeidallah Show host: "I know what I saw in my grandfather. I know what I saw in Donald's older sister, my Aunt Maryanne. I know the warning signs from both of my grandfathers.
"Donald's cousin, John Walters, had dementia. It runs in the family. I'm not happy about it because guess what? I worry about it myself.
"He looks older. And I get it. Anybody who is in that office looks different when they come out. But the things he's spewing and the craziness, and he can't stick to a message. And he used to be able to stick to a message."
Fred Trump III, whose father drank himself to death in 1981 at just 42 years old, then alluded to some of the 45th president's most recent campaign rallies as further evidence of Donald's alleged secret battle with dementia.
He referenced the former president's rally in North Carolina on Thursday, August 15.
According to Fred, his uncle couldn't help but talk "crazy" when he should've been focusing on talking points about the economy.
Donald's nephew said: "Now, like in North Carolina yesterday, he had one goal. Talk about the economy. In a state again, he shouldn't be. He shouldn't be spending millions of dollars. So, he goes to play the old merry tunes of craziness.
"And you can tell his base, while still amped up and dangerous, was kind of chilling out a little bit on this play. It may be on its way to being played out. Not immediately. It's going to be they're going to be there for this election. There's no doubt about it.
"But I mean, you could see it in the faces of some people, like, why the h--- am I here in Las Vegas? It's 110 degrees out and I'm listening to sharks and electric batteries."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Donald Trump's nephew is not the first person to suggest the former president is suffering from signs of dementia.
In May, before President Joe Biden, 81, dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Kamala Harris, 59, as his replacement, Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall suggested both Trump and Biden exhibited signs of mental decline.
Marshall said: "I've seen doctors on television and heard them on podcasts on both sides saying that there is age decline for Biden and Trump, that there are signs of dementia for both Biden and Trump."
She added: "Whether it's 35 seconds of silence with Donald Trump, or him stumbling over Venezuela, or thinking Obama is still president."
