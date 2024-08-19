Don Dementia Fears: Nephew Fred Trump Insists Ex-President Is Showing Signs of Degenerative Disease — Just Like His Dad and Grandfather

According to Fred, his uncle couldn't help but talk "crazy" when he should've been focusing on talking points about the economy.

Donald's nephew said: "Now, like in North Carolina yesterday, he had one goal. Talk about the economy. In a state again, he shouldn't be. He shouldn't be spending millions of dollars. So, he goes to play the old merry tunes of craziness.

"And you can tell his base, while still amped up and dangerous, was kind of chilling out a little bit on this play. It may be on its way to being played out. Not immediately. It's going to be they're going to be there for this election. There's no doubt about it.