The Las Vegas heat appeared to be getting to Donald Trump at a campaign rally over the weekend. The presumptive Republican nominee went on a truly bizarre rant that jumped from recent shark attacks to calling on MAGA supporters to prioritize "suicide over Biden," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: MEGA Trump suggested 'suicide' would be a better option than voting for Biden.

Trump's rallies have developed a reputation for featuring a smattering of random topics mixed with attacks against the ex-president's adversaries and his personal woes, but his speech at a Las Vegas rally on June 9 was stunning. In one instance, the ex-president bragged about a supporter who had attended over 200 of his rallies so far, before he appeared to suggest "suicide" would be a better option for the man than voting for Joe Biden.

Source: MEGA Trump told the crowd, 'I don't care about you. I just want your vote.'

"Wouldn’t it be incredible—he’s gone to 250—if he voted for Biden?" Trump told the crowd, according to People. "He’s going to vote for Biden? I don’t think so. It would be suicide before Biden, right?" At the same rally, which took place outside in the sweltering Las Vegas heat, Trump seemingly admitted to placing votes over the well-being of his supporters, some of which left the event to escape the unbearable heat.

"I don't want anybody going on me," the ex-president said. "We need every voter. I don't care about you. I just want your vote. I don't care." Trump quickly claimed that the media would find a way to twist his words.

Trump is now ranting about batteries and shark attacks. I dare you to try to make sense of this. pic.twitter.com/G2ur6q47Ff — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2024 Source: @ATRUPAR/X Trump went on a bizarre rant about shark attacks and electric mandates.

As if the rally hadn't produced enough shocking soundbites, Trump took a left turn and went on a rant about shark attacks and boating accidents while stroking fears about electricity "mandates." "So we have a country that’s in trouble. We’re going to end the mandate on electric one day. They want to make all boats too," the ex-president began.

"I went to a boat company in South Carolina. The boat– 'I said how is it?' He said, 'it’s a problem, sir. They want us to make all electric boats,'" Trump continued before rambling on about the boats' sizes and features. "So I said, 'Let me ask you a question.' And he said, 'Nobody ever asked this question.' And it must be because of MIT. My relationship to MIT. Very smart. He goes. I say, 'What would happen if the boat sank from its weight? And you’re in the boat and you have this tremendously powerful battery, and the battery is now underwater, and there’s a shark that’s approximately ten yards over there.'”

Source: MEGA Trump pondered about a hypothetical boat wreck in which he'd have to chose electrocution or attacked by sharks.

"By the way, a lot of shark attacks lately. You notice that? A lot of shark," Trump added before continuing with the hypothetical scenario. "I watch some guys justifying it today. 'Well, they weren’t really that angry. They bit off the young lady’s leg because of the fact that they were they were not hungry, but they misunderstood what who she was.'" "These people are crazy. He said, 'There’s no problem with sharks. They just didn’t really understand a young woman swimming,' — no really got decimated and other people too, a lot of shark attacks."

"I said, 'So there’s a shark ten yards away from the boat, ten yards or here. Do I get electrocuted? If the boat is sinking, water goes over the battery, the boat is sinking. Do I stay on top of the boat and get electrocuted? Or do I jump over by the shark and not get electrocuted?'" the ex-president continued. Trump boasted about the man being taken aback by his question before concluding, "But you know what I’d do if there was a shark or you get electrocuted? I’ll take electrocution every single time. I’m not getting near the shark!"