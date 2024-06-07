Trump Says 'Evil Forces' Are Controlling President Biden, Reveals Devastating Impact of Hush Money Trial on Family After Guilty Verdict
Donald Trump claimed Joe Biden is being controlled by "very evil forces" that have a "sick ideology," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump issued the accusation during a bizarre primetime interview with Dr. Phil on Thursday, June 6.
The daytime talk show host asked the ex-president about the "darkest" moments he's faced since being convicted of 34 felonies in his New York hush money election interference case.
"You have to be very strong," Trump replied. "You’re fighting very evil forces and they’re very smart forces."
"There are people that control Biden," the ex-president continued. "Totally true. I think I know who they are largely. But there are people that control him."
"They’re very smart, very energetic. Possibly they’re real believers, what their sick ideology is," Trump added. "But you have to be smart and you have to have confidence."
While Trump failed to explain or elaborate on who he believed were "controlling" his political opponent, he continued to criticize Biden throughout the interview.
At one point, the TV psychologist suggested Trump would be too busy with official duties to "get even" with those he felt had wronged him, but the ex-president appeared to believe there was plenty of time for "revenge."
"I think you have so much to do, you don’t have time to get even. You only have time to get right," Phil told Trump, adding, "there’s an addiction to revenge just like to opioids or whatever."
"The word revenge is a very strong word but maybe we’ll have revenge through success," the ex-president quipped back.
"Revenge does take time, I will say that," Trump continued. "And sometimes revenge can be justified, Phil. I have to be honest. Sometimes it can."
Trump pivoted from attacking his political opponent to discussing the aftermath of his conviction, which made him the first former president in history to be found guilty of felony charges.
"The hardest part for me is probably my family," the ex-president said. "Because it’s very unfair to my family. I have a very good wife. She reads this crap. I have great kids."
During the trial, former adult film star Stormy Daniels testified in shocking detail to her affair with Trump, who was married to Melania at the time.
When asked how former first lady Melania Trump was doing, the ex-president seemed unaware, "I think good."
"But I don’t think it’s an easy thing for her, and I think if it wasn’t good, she wouldn’t want to tell me about it, to be honest."