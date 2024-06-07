Trump Boasts About Wild New Song Claiming 'God Has Chosen' Him to Fight 'Evil'

Former president Donald Trump has boasted about a new song from a conservative Christian musician proclaiming that "God has chosen President Trump to push back against the evil in our country and the evil in this world ... President Trump is 'The Chosen One.'"

"This great nation is under attack and its real leader has arrows in his back. So many greet him with a Judas kiss, but God gave us a warrior for such a time as this," Natasha Owens sings on her new track The Chosen One.

"I’m standing with the Chosen One. Ain’t no stoppin' what the Lord’s begun. He’s only human, like you and me, just a Chosen One," she adds. "He stands for me, he stands for you, he stands for freedom, he stands for truth. Trump is the chosen one."