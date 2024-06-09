Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Donald Trump to Jesus During Las Vegas Rally: 'The Man That I Worship is Also a Convicted Felon'
In a recent rally held by former President Donald Trump in Las Vegas, several speakers sparked controversy by comparing Trump to religious figures. Among them, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene drew attention by blasphemously likening Trump to Jesus Christ.
Greene's comparison stirred mixed reactions from the crowd of MAGA supporters when she said, "The man that I worship is also a convicted felon. And he was murdered on a Roman cross."
The Georgia congresswoman drew parallels between Trump's conviction concerning hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about their alleged affair and the crucifixion of Jesus.
Greene previously already compared Trump to several historical icons since his conviction, stating, "Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus — Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government."
Another speaker at the rally, Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald, added fuel to the fire by equating Trump to God.
McDonald expressed, "Thank God we're here in Sunset Park to worship and bring back the greatest president we've ever known in our generation."
The rally's location in Las Vegas coincided with a period of unusually warm temperatures in the southwest United States, attributed to human-caused climate change.
Despite scientific evidence supporting the impact of climate change on weather patterns, Trump has consistently denied its validity.
During Trump's speech in Phoenix, Arizona, last Thursday, temperatures soared to 110 degrees, leading to 11 individuals being hospitalized due to heat exhaustion.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Greene recently claimed that President Joe Biden “planned to assassinate” Donald Trump during the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago back in 2022.
According to the congresswoman, President Biden provided the FBI the “green light” to “assassinate” Trump — although it should be noted that Trump was in Bedminster, New Jersey, at the time of the Mar-a-Lago raids on August 8, 2022.
“I made sure that he knew,” Greene tweeted on Tuesday, May 21. “The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light. Does everyone get it yet?! What are Republicans going to do about it?”
The FBI later released a statement and dismissed Greene and Trump’s assassination claims.