Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Donald Trump to Jesus During Las Vegas Rally: 'The Man That I Worship is Also a Convicted Felon'

Greene previously already compared Trump to several historical icons since his conviction, stating, "Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus — Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government."

Another speaker at the rally, Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald, added fuel to the fire by equating Trump to God.

McDonald expressed, "Thank God we're here in Sunset Park to worship and bring back the greatest president we've ever known in our generation."